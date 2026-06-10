4 Texans Players Helping Their Roster Chances Most at Minicamp

The Houston Texans have wrapped up the second day of their three-day mandatory minicamp.

And in the process of their second organized practice with every player in the building––both veterans and rookies––there have been a select few on the roster bubble who have emerged as some pleasant surprises based on their early sample size.

This early in the offseason, it's easy to overreact to how rosters and players are looking in non-contact, non-padded practices. A lot of guys are able to look like stars in these types of settings.

But today, we're going to overreact just a little bit. And with the information we've gathered through two days of minicamp practices, these four players have jumped out as those who have seen their stock on the rise when it comes to their chances to make the 53-man cut:

Lewis Bond | WR

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Lewis Bond arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

An early fan-favorite who's emerged in the Texans' offseason training has been one of their day three picks in April's draft: sixth-rounder Lewis Bond, who's wasted no time in popping out in his reps with the wide receiver room as a potentially potent route-runner and slot weapon.

The Texans' wide receiver room is deep at minicamp; a dozen players are currently onboard at the position on their 90-man roster. But of those battling for a spot as a WR6/7, Bond has been one who's consistently looked polished in drills and making plays when running with the second unit offense.

A few wide receiver drills from day two of #Texans minicamp. pic.twitter.com/eUNy1DVFaL — Cody Stoots (@Cody_Stoots) June 10, 2026

The Texans could use a backup slot to pair with their second-year pass-catcher, Jaylin Noel, to round out this wide receiver group fully. And right now, Bond looks like he's the clear favorite to claim that role in 2026.

Brevin Jordan | TE

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

After being stuck on the Injured Reserve list for the past two seasons with back-to-back knee injuries, Jordan is back healthy and rolling with the Texans' offense in minicamp.

And when asking those around the building, you wouldn't think this is a guy who's been stuck on the sidelines for as long as he has.

DeMeco Ryans has applauded his big-play ability through the practices hosted through OTAs and minicamp. Veterans like Foster Moreau have touted him as the "best-kept secret" in the NFL. An with second-rounder Marlin Klein being stuck sidelined with a hamstring injury, it's only allowed Jordan to get more looks, and stick out as someone more than worthy of a look to make it past cutdown day.

Texans TE Brevin Jordan has been making plays in team throughout OTAs via @jharrisfootball & @TexansVoice.



Brevin has been working back from his injury during last camp & Demeco Ryans discussed a big play he had when media was not there for a practice. pic.twitter.com/C9Nj1Z2Z5e — Jacob (@JacobBarzilla) June 7, 2026

If Jordan can keep the momentum pushing forward throughout minicamp heading into training camp next month, he'll emerge as someone who can be a solid vertical threat backing up Dalton Schultz, perhaps as one of the last tight ends to squeeze onto the 53-man roster.

Evan Brown | IOL

Sep 7, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Arizona Cardinals center Evan Brown (63) at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Texans' offensive line combination and competition will become more clearly defined once they get into training camp and preseason. Right now, it's tough to truly gauge how the room is shaking out without padded practices and zero contact.

But of the vast mix of interior offensive linemen gunning for a spot on the 53-man roster, free agent signing Evan Brown was someone who was able to land first-team reps during the Texans' second day of minicamp, who paired next to first-round rookie Keylan Rutledge at left guard.

#Texans first team offensive line today: Aireontae Ersery, Keylan Rutledge, Evan Brown, Evan Ingram, Trent Brown @kprc2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 10, 2026

Again, the competition in the offensive line room and determining the best five-man starting combination is tough to truly sort out around three months away from kicking off Week 1––perhaps even more so than other positions around the field.

But at the same time, to see Brown make his mark as someone the Texans are willing to test out with the ones does bode well for his chances to make it past Houston's roster cuts later this offseason.

Jamal Hill | LB

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Jamal Hill (56) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Texans' competition in the linebacker room is already shaping up to be one of the most interesting on the roster after E.J. Speed's quad surgery. And one name who's making a strong impression through OTAs and minicamp has been Jamal Hill.

Between the most likely candidates to claim Speed's role as the LB3, Hill is the most tenured name on the Texans' roster, and has some strong skills in coverage that works well as an off-ball linebacker, having been a former defensive back.

He's also received some strong compliments from DeMeco Ryans following the first day of minicamp, that adds even more hope that he'll find his way onto the 53-man roster.

“The linebacker group is a really competitive group. Probably the most competitive it's been in a while... A lot of great athletes in that position. Jamal [Hill] is one of those guys," Ryans said on Tuesday.

"I'm just still pouring into him to not only get it done on the special teams aspect, but also grow as a player to where, can you go out and play true, first, second, third, down for us. He's growing. He's gotten better. Being a safety who's converted to the linebacker position, he's done a really good job of that."

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