3 Texans Depth Chart Battles That'll Be Heating Up at Minicamp

The Houston Texans are in the midst of their three-day mandatory minicamp this week that marks the next major checkpoint of their offseason training.

M minicamp is a whole lot different than training camp that'll take place next month (no padded practices, only three days, more conditioning-based), but this time of the offseason can be super important for those trying to make some noise on the depth chart before the start of next season.

And when taking a step back to glance at the Texans' roster outlook, a handful depth chart battles tend to stick out more than the rest. A good few days here from a select few players could provide a subtle leg up on their competition in the few weeks that lie ahead of training camp.

Let's break down the three depth chart battles that'll stand out as the most important to keep an eye on through minicamp, and deeper into the Texans' offseason training.

Tight End

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

There's no question about who will be the top target in the Texans' tight end room. Dalton Schultz proved throughout a healthy 2025 season that he's more than capable of being a featured and consistent target in this offense, and shouldn't be slowing down one bit for the 2026 campaign.

The outlook behind Schultz, however, is a bit more wide-open.

Third-year tight end Cade Stover will be trying to carve out a spot on the 53-man. Foster Moreau joined via free agency this offseason, and his upside in experience and as a blocker might make him the current favorite to be TE2.

Second round rookie Marlin Klein will also get some looks his way, though he might not participate in minicamp due to a hamstring injury.

Then there's also Brevin Jordan, who has been stuck on IR for the past two seasons, yet has the combination of size, athleticism, and pass-catching ability that gives him a real shot at finding a role in the offense as a vertical threat, and maybe more if he can key in as a positive force as a blocker.

It'll be tough for the coaching staff to determine how the order of operations should go in terms of their tight end depth. It'll be even tougher for them to decide who might be cut, considering five rostered tight ends isn't exactly an ideal setup.

That makes this position battle a fascinating one to watch in the days and weeks ahead.

Interior Offensive Line

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans guard Keylan Rutledge arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The only name on the Texans' interior of the offensive line with a starting spot locked in is Ed Ingram, who was re-signed to a lucrative three-year extension this offseason to lock in a standout from the 2025 season and a top-10 rated run-blocker via PFF.

Outside of his spot on the depth chart, though, the field is widely undetermined for how the Texans' starting unit and the depth behind them will pan out.

Left guard seems most likely to be handed to Wyatt Teller, but it's far from a guarantee. Keylan Rutledge could compete for that spot, as could Evan Brown, or even Febechi Nwaiwu.

Center is even more undetermined. Guys like Rutledge, Brown, and Nwaiwu could have a shot at claiming those reps, as does Jake Andrews, who started all of last season snapping the ball, and could do so again this year if the coaching staff continues to like what they see from him.

It'll be a challenge to really determine who the true favorites to claim those starting or depth roles will be until getting deeper into the offseason and training camp. But minicamp offers a first look at what the Texans' lineup combinations might be, and who the first in line is to get those opportunities.

Linebacker

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker E.J. Speed (45) takes the field prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Texans' LB3 spot has been up in the air since E.J. Speed went down with a torn quadriceps injury. Had he been healthy at this point in the offseason, there would be little question about how the top of Houston's depth chart at the position might pan out to be.

But now, he's projected to be out for the season. That means Houston has to find a new LB3 to capture that role on the defense, and there's a wide range of candidates who could create some traction.

Is Jamal Hill next in line to take those reps? What about their trade acquisition via the New England Patriots from earlier this offseason, Marte Mapu? Could it be one of the Texans' new rookie talents in Wade Woodaz or Aiden Fisher?

It'll take some time to shake out who might be the leader in the clubhouse to fill the void Speed leaves. Maybe it even leads to an outside addition via free agency or the trade market.

But at least in the eyes of DeMeco Ryans, the competition in that group is already shaping up to be the best it's been in some time.

“The linebacker group is a really competitive group. Probably the most competitive it's been in a while," Ryans said after practice on Tuesday.

"We have a lot of young players, which I like; a lot of young players in that room that can all play. That's the exciting part about it. A lot of great athletes in that position."

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