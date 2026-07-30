Four Bold Texans Training Camp Predictions That Could Come True

The Houston Texans' training camp is officially in session.

And within those practices that are on the horizon, there's going to be some surprises in store. That's how most training camps tend to go in the NFL, no matter which team it might involve.

So considering there are still several practices to go before hitting the regular season, let alone when rosters are tasked to cut down from 90 to 53 players, now feels like a good time as any to roll out some predictions for how things could fare for the Texans in the weeks ahead––whether that involves roster battles, or even a potential signing or two that could come to form.

Let's sort through four of those bold predictions, so we can look back on these in a few weeks to determine whether they were right on the money, or perhaps not at all.

1. Lewis Bond Shines, Rises to WR6 on Depth Chart

Jun 10, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Lewis Bond (82) participates in a drill during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans wide receiver group is already down a couple of guys to start of the motions of camp. Tank Dell is still in a ramp-up period from his injury suffered in 2024, and Jaylin Noel is listed on the NFI list for a minor finger injury, which could take a few weeks to recover from, according to Nick Caserio.

That opens the door for another wideout on the roster to rise up and take advantage of the opportunities that are now up for grabs. And who better to do so than Lewis Bond, the Texans' sixth-round rookie receiver?

Without Noel, he can claim some snaps for the Texans in the slot, show off the route-running and hands he has presented at Houston's offseason program, and become a solid bet to fill in at the end of the wide receiver room on the 53-man roster because of it.

2. Brevin Jordan Takes Lead as Top TE Behind Dalton Schultz

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans have a wide-open tight end room with several names capable of either rising up to be the TE2 on the depth chart or falling out of the 53-man roster picture entirely. Marlin Klein, Cade Stover, Foster Moreau, and Brevin Jordan are all a part of that mix.

But of any of those names that feel likely to have the best chance of rocketing up the depth chart, Jordan could be that guy. He appears to be back to 100% following back-to-back season-ending leg injuries within the past two years, fits the Texans' needs of finding a vertical threat and someone who can block well, and can be a complement to Dalton Schultz because of it.

Klein, who's fully healthy from his hamstring injury suffered during the offseason program, could be a strong bet to do so as well. That's just because he enters the mix as a top-60 draft pick from April. But in the event that it takes some time for him to adjust to the Texans' offense as a rookie––which I'm expecting––Jordan feels next in line to check all of the boxes that Houston needs from their TE2.

3. Texans Sign Jadeveon Clowney to Shore Up Edge Depth

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (42) reacts after a sack against Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) in the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans have recently been reported to have interest in former No. 1 pick Jadeveon Clowney. And it makes a ton of sense as to why that is. Houston has a bit of a need when it comes to their edge rusher depth behind Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, and Clowney is someone who could fill that need behind them as a rotational pass rusher pretty seamlessly.

It could take time for a signing to come to fruition. The Texans probably want to hand their current group of edge rushers opportunities in practice before they go out and sign a veteran from the outside. But without any clear candidate who can come out and surprise as a confident DE3 behind the elite guys in front of them, adding a solidified veteran to this Super Bowl defense feels necessary.

The Texans will need to beat out other suitors in the mix like the Seattle Seahawks and the Cleveland Browns––where he just visited for a workout earlier this week––but Clowney already lives in Houston. And they have the money to sign him to a nice, but short-term deal for the 2026 season. In due time, this move feels like the right one to make for the Houston brass.

4. Texans Don't Find a Clear E.J. Speed Replacement

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Marte Mapu arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans are in need of finding an LB3 behind Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To'oTo'o after learning that E.J. Speed is going to miss some time with a long-term quad injury. And when taking a step back to look at the room in place, there's a lot of talent to like.

That's a blessing, and potentially a curse. It might tie the Texans' hands from coming to a consensus on who their primary backup will be. Between their rookies Wade Woodaz and Aiden Fisher, returning veterans in Jake Hansen and Jamal Hill, and their addition of Marte Mapu, there's a world where Houston rolls out a bit of an evenly-rounded rotation rather than finding one name they truly love.

So, it's a different situation than what the Texans have in store with their edge rusher depth. They have a lot of appealing options to turn towards here, rather than hoping one of their unknowns on the roster breaks out into something impactful. With that in mind, it's more of a good problem to have than anything.

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