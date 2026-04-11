3 Trades That Would Instantly Elevate the Texans

The Houston Texans have already been busy as it relates to their activity on the trade market this NFL offseason.

However, with the NFL Draft right around the corner, combined with the Texans and their general manager Nick Caserio being prone to making surprise moves around this time of year, the door is open for a few big-time deals between now and the start of next year to instantly elevate what this team can do for 2026.

Let's break down three hypothetical trades that the Texans could hash out in the coming weeks that could bring some big upgrades to their roster.

Landing DT Dexter Lawrence From the Giants

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) guestures during the first quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Trade: Texans send 2026 first-round pick (No. 28) and 2026 second-round pick (No. 59) to Giants for DT Dexter Lawrence

The big trade target everyone in the NFL world is talking about: Dexter Lawrence would bring a huge step forward for the Texans' defensive front, as if their front seven wasn't already one of the best in the NFL.

Houston's defensive interior lost a bit of depth through free agency in the form of Tim Settle Jr. and Mario Edwards, and while Tommy Togiai showcased at the end of last season, he was capable of picking up their slack amid injuries. Lawrence's presence next to Sheldon Rankins in-between the edges might be the move that takes this defense from elite to next-level.

The one obvious hurdle to overcome would be the steep price in place for Lawrence, both in terms of draft capital and the next contract he's bound to command.

Between the hefty salaries and looming extensions Houston already has on tap, adding the Giants' defensive star into that mix starts to make the money tighter than it already is. The Texans have enough draft flexibility to push the chips in, but that long-term financial commitment might be what stops Houston from ultimately pulling the trigger.

Trading QB Davis Mills to the Jets

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) celebrates after a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Trade: Texans send Davis Mills to Jets for a 2026 fifth-round pick (No. 179)

Not quite as splashy as a Lawrence deal, but moving off of Davis Mills, who sits on an expiring contract in 2026, could be a simple way for the Texans to add even more ammunition to this year's stash of draft picks.

Mills is valuable to the Texans as one of the better backup quarterbacks in the NFL, and someone who's been a steady veteran in the building going on his sixth season.

But that presence could be something that a quarterback-needy team like the New York Jets values as well. And for as confidently as the Texans have talked about C.J. Stroud this offseason, perhaps the right package of draft capital to come their way for Mills can sway the front office to cash in.

As it relates to the Jets, they did already trade for an experienced signal-caller in Geno Smith last month, but their depth behind him is still pretty dry. Mills can be another name to compete in the room depending on what's done in the draft, or even the long-term backup for whoever the next franchise guy ends up being.

Acquiring DT Daron Payne From the Commanders

Jun 10, 2025; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) stands on the field on day one of minicamp at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Trade: Texans send 2026 third-round pick and 2026 fifth-round pick to Commanders for DT Daron Payne

If the Texans don't want to go all-in for Dexter Lawrence, they can pivot to another veteran defensive tackle who's been pinned in a few lingering trade rumors like Daron Payne; entering the final year of his respective contract who would cost less in terms of trade assets and his next deal.

Payne had a bit of a down year with Washington by his standards in what was his age-28 season, but there's still reason to believe Houston can still get a few good years out of him as a supporting piece next to Sheldon Rankins on an already-dominant front.

Considering Payne would have the help of Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter on the same defensive line, it makes his job a lot easier. And if the Texans could snag him for a day two and three pick, the investment could pay off big-time to secure Houston's status as the best defense in the NFL.