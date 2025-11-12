Texans OT Suffered Ankle Injury vs. Jaguars
The Houston Texans had one under-the-radar injury go down in the midst of their Week 10 victory vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.
According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, Texans offensive tackle Trent Brown appeared to suffer an ankle injury against the Jaguars.
"Texans right tackle Trent Brown is dealing with an ankle injury and was in a walking boot after the game," Wilson wrote. "One source said the injury isn’t regarded as long-term."
Texans OT Trent Brown Suffers Minor Ankle Injury
Brown was activated on the Texans roster for the first time this season against the Jaguars after being a healthy scratch upon signing to the 53-man earlier this year.
Before joining the Texans, Brown had been a tenured league veteran spending time with a variety of teams, including the San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, and the Cincinnati Bengals in his 11 years pro.
Due to the various injuries on the offensive line to starting right tackle Tytus Howard and starting right guard Ed Ingram, those absences led to Brown having a role as Houston's starting right tackle on the Texans' front against the Jaguars. However, it seems like the day ended with him getting a bit banged up.
During the time in which Brown was on the field, he played 75 total snaps to post a 39.5 overall grade via Pro Football Focus, allowing two total hurries on Texans backup Davis Mills. Houston's unit as a whole wound up having a pretty productive day, with just two sacks allowed compared to the daunting five sacks Jacksonville and Trevor Lawrence had to endure.
According to Wilson, the Texans do appear to be getting back Howard for their upcoming game vs. the Tennessee Titans in Week 11 from his concussion, which could lessen the need for Houston to have Brown active come next weekend. However, both Howard and Brown's status will remain worth watching as the week progresses.
