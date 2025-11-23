Texans’ C.J. Stroud Set to Face Unique Challenge in Return
During the absence of their starting quarterback C.J. Stroud, the Houston Texans found out just how tough and resilient they can be.
Going down the stretch, DeMeco Ryans' team is going to require even more commitment to attrition, but ironically enough, Stroud has to show himself to be a bona fide leader all over again.
Some chatter and shade has circulated about Stroud looking a little less than enthusiastic during the post-celebrations on Thursday night in the home locker room. While it's fairly easy to summarily dismiss such pot-stirring content, by equal measure, it's never easy to sit out as your replacement aces the assignment with three straight wins.
Perhaps Stroud could even be forgiven for looking and feeling a little left out since Davis Mills took over the offense; after all, itching to get back in the lineup can often light a fire under a player to be even better upon their return.
Wide receiver Jayden Higgins insists that his starting passer has remained engaged and thoroughly focused throughout his unfortunate concussion-enforced absence spent on the sidelines.
"Yeah, for sure, he's always looking at the iPad and telling us what he sees, and things like that," Higgins revealed. "And kinda just continuing to motivate us as well."
Texans Offensive Line Taking Big Steps Forward in Stroud's Absence
If anything, perhaps Stroud should be put out and enthused in equal measure that during his spell spent on the sidelines, the Texans' fairly patchwork offensive line finally stabilized itself.
Certainly against the Buffalo Bills, Mills got pressured on only an extremely low 14% of his dropbacks, and he was quick to give his blockers their flowers after TNF.
"Taking zero sacks, I can assure you that my body feels drastically better than it has in some other games in my football playing history," Mills declared. "Those guys did a hell of a job tonight."
As far as Stroud will be concerned, he's bound to be full of high expectations that the group upfront will now be far better equipped to give him far cleaner pockets than they did to start the season.
Significant praise also has to be handed to how Ryans has kept the ship sailing along with Mills under center; recommitting to playing complimentary football was a particularly smart move on his part.
Ryans also very wisely gave no serious mileage to the theory that there could be a quarterback controversy brewing in H-Town because Mills was a perfect 3-0 replacing Stroud.
"We'll see what happens," Ryans said jokingly of the Texans' starting quarterback on Thursday. "No, C.J., it was great to see him back out there. He was back at practice. Just to see him back around the guys with a huge smile on his face, him feeling well."
Now they're back in the playoff race. Mills returns to the Texans' bench. On the flip side, Stroud will now look to find his way back into the fold as a complementary piece to a superstar defense to pair alongside him.
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!