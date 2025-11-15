Texans Daily

Texans Elevate Super Bowl Champ DB Ahead of Titans Game

The Houston Texans are bringing up a Super Bowl-winning defensive back for the weekend.

Jared Koch

Houston Texans cornerback Jalen Mills (26) celebrates an interception against Detroit Lions during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, August 23, 2025.
The Houston Texans are elevating a Super Bowl champion to their active roster for Week 11's game vs. the Tennessee Titans.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Texans are elevating defensive back Jalen Mills from the practice squad to their gameday roster for their road trip in Tennessee.

It'll be the second appearance for Mills on the regular season after being sent to the Texans' practice squad upon 90-man roster cuts. His first showing came during Houston's Week 5 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Jalen Mills to Join Texans Roster vs. Titans

Aug 23, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Jalen Mills (26) runs with the ball after his interception ag
Mills comes onboard for the weekend as the Texans have suffered from multiple injuries in their secondary heading into their second matchup of the year vs. Tennessee.

Starting safety M.J. Stewart suffered a season-ending quad injury in Houston's latest game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, while starting nickel Jalen Pitre is primed to miss his second-straight game of the season with a concussion.

That puts Mills in place to fill in as a versatile, experienced body in the Texans' secondary, and could be in line for a bit more work than he saw when suiting up against the Ravens.

Mills is a 10-year NFL veteran who started as a seventh-round pick with the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2016 NFL Draft. He's started in 91 games throughout his time in the league and was a starting safety for the Eagles during their Super Bowl-winning efforts in 2018.

He has 452 combined tackles, 59 passes defended, and eight interceptions throughout his decade in the league, and should fill in as a versatile component of the Texans' secondary for the week in Tennessee.

Along with the decision to elevate Mills, the Texans will also bring up rookie cornerback Ajani Carter for his first appearance of the year, helping to fill out Houston's secondary depth even further.

Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the Deputy Editor of Houston Texans On SI and has covered the NFL since 2023. Jared is a graduate of Western Kentucky University. His works have also appeared on MSN, Yahoo, and Bleacher Report.

