Three Bold Predictions for How Texans vs. Titans Could Unfold
The 4-5 Houston Texans are back on the road against another divisional opponent for Week 11 against the 1-8 Tennessee Titans, making it a perfect opportunity for Houston to capitalize with a second-straight win, add another divisional victory to their name, and in turn, elevate to a .500 record for the first time this season.
But in the process of the Texans' second matchup with the Titans for this season, there's bound to be some unexpected outcomes in the mix. Anything is possible within the heat of a divisional game, and especially so for Houston when factoring in the ups and downs already endured throughout this season. How this one plays out could be a bit more interesting than expected.
Here are three bold predictions for how the events of Week 11's game between the Texans and Titans will inevitably unfold.
1. Woody Marks Won't Dominate RB Snap Share
Woody Marks has captured some major attention since his most recent performance against the Jaguars, as he took clear control of the Texans' snaps in the backfield.
He outpaced Nick Chubb's touches 16 to 6, rattled off a handful of explosive plays with a touchdown to cap off a big-time week, and combined with DeMeco Ryans' comments from earlier in the week, eyes are on Houston's rookie to have an encore of sorts against the Titans.
However, it might not be that simple for Marks to run away with those opportunities. Even after Marks' big games from earlier this season, the Texans haven't shown any reservations to keep feeding Chubb his fair share of looks, especially late in the game as he did against Jacksonville.
It's not to say Marks won't have a good day against Tennessee. Week 4's matchup wound up being the rookie's first real breakout game that put him on the map as a notable difference-maker this season. But don't expect Chubb to completely disappear from this offense.
2. Texans Combine for 5+ Sacks on Cam Ward
Last time the Titans faced off against the Texans, they were held to a complete shutout on the offensive end, but it didn't come with any outrageous sack totals on the day, as Cam Ward was only taken down two times, tied for his lowest in a game for this season.
Things might not be so easy for the Titans' scoring unut against the Texans' dominant defensive line this weekend.
The Texans are fresh off a sack feast against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10 that wound up taking Trevor Lawrence down five times, effectively silencing their offensive attack in a big way down the stretch of their fourth quarter.
Against a Titans offensive line that's allowed Ward to be the most sacked quarterback on the season through 11 games, Houston feels primed to get their numbers up this time around.
3. Nico Collins Keeps 100-Yard Streak Flowing
After a slow start to the season to pair with a groggy collective Texans offense, Collins found his groove in a big way last weekend against the Jaguars. He had a season high in targets (15) and yards (137) throughout the day, showing that even with backup Davis Mills at the helm, Houston's star wideout is still bound to find his opportunities.
Now with Mills commanding this offense once again, Collins should carve up this Titans defense for a second-straight week, and in turn, keep the hot hand flowing for another 100-plus yard outing.
Last time Collins was up against the Titans this season, he had just four catches for 79 yards without a score to his name. Now with recent IR placement, L'Jarius Sneed is not in the picture for their second go-around. Expect Houston's air attack to take advantage of that weakness in Tennessee's secondary.
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!