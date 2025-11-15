Texans vs. Titans: How to Watch, Stream, Betting Lines
The 4-5 Houston Texans will be up for their second-straight divisional matchup against the 1-8 Tennessee Titans for Week 11, and in the process, will be searching for their second-straight win in order to lift up to a .500 record for the first time this season.
The Texans are fresh off an electric comeback victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars thanks to the heroics of Davis Mills and Houston's elite defense, and they'll be looking to sustain that trend for another week on the road in Tennessee. C.J. Stroud is out for his second game of the year, but as the offense showed last week, they can still turn out productive with their backup at the helm.
As for the Titans, their season has been undoubtably rocky. They're coming off some extra rest thanks to their Week 11 bye, but before their break, have fallen to a four-game losing streak by an average margin of 14.8 points per game. Cam Ward and Tennessee will hope to build some momentum and avoid a season series sweep.
Here's how to tune into the action between the Texans and Titans for this weekend:
How to Watch Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans
- Date/Time: Sunday, November 16th @ 12 PM CST
- Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
- TV Broadcast: FOX
- Stream: NFL+
- Radio: SportsRadio 610 AM, The Bull 100.3 FM, Audacy app, Texans app | Marc Vandermeer, Andre Ware, John Harris
- Spanish Radio: Mega 101 FM, Enrique Vasquez (Play-by-Play) & Gustavo Rangel (Color Analyst)
Betting Lines
- Spread: Houston -5.5 (-115), Tennessee +5.5 (-105)
- Favorite Moneyline: Houston -278
- Underdog Moneyline: Tennessee +225
- Total: 37.5
- Total Over Odds: -102
- Total Under Odds: -118
All odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Injury Reports
Here's the final injury reports released from each team following Friday's practice:
Houston Texans
– S Jalen Pitre: OUT (concussion)
– QB C.J. Stroud: OUT (concussion)
– K Ka'imi Fairbairn: OUT (right quad)
– CB Damon Arnette: OUT (ankle)
– FB Jakob Johnson: QUESTIONABLE (hamstring)
– OG Ed Ingram: QUESTIONABLE (knee)
– TE Cade Stover: QUESTIONABLE (foot)
– TE Harrison Bryant: OUT (neck/shoulder)
Tennessee Titans
– OLB Arden Key: QUESTIONABLE (quad)
– RB Kalel Mullings: OUT (ankle)
– WR Bryce Oliver: OUT (knee)
– DL C.J. Ravenall: OUT (ankle)
– WR Calvin Ridley: QUESTIONABLE (hamstring)
– DT Jeffrey Simmons: QUESTIONABLE (hamstring)
– S Xavier Woods: OUT (hamstring)
For the Texans, they'll be down a handful of impactful names, including C.J. Stroud, Jalen Pitre, and Ka'imi Fairbairn, leaving Houston beaten up in all three phases of the ball.
However, the recently injured tight end Cade Stover and right guard Ed Ingram will have a chance to return to the field in this one against Tennessee. Stover has been out since Week 1 against the LA Rams with a broken foot, while Ingram has had a lingering knee injury that kept him out of last week's game vs. the Jaguars.
The Titans will have their own worries as well, with wide receiver Calvin Ridley and defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons up in the air, which would each be critical losses if ruled out ahead of kickoff.
