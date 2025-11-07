Texans to Elevate Super Bowl Champ Kicker With Fairbairn Injured
The Houston Texans are set to make a change at kicker for their Week 10 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
With starting kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn officially ruled out vs. Jacksonville, the Texans will be elevating practice squad kicker Matthew Wright to the active roster.
Wright was signed to the Texans practice squad earlier this week after their usual starter, Fairbairn, was deemed to have a right quad injury.
Fairbairn was a standout in Houston's previous game vs. the Denver Broncos, where he made 5-6 total field goals on the day, becoming the Texans' only scorer on a slow-scoring day offensively.
But following the veteran's three-straight DNPs throughout practice this week, Fairbairn, the Texans' lead kicker for the past nine seasons, will miss his first game of the 2025 campaign and hand the reins over to the new addition for this coming weekend.
Matthew Wright to Start for Third Team This Season
Wright, a journeyman kicker with six years of NFL service, has already played for two other teams as their starting kicker this season for a pair of games.
He played one game for the Tennessee Titans back in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders, and played once for the Washington Commanders in Week 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
He has a career field goal percentage of 87.5% and has only missed one kick inside the 40 yards throughout his six-year career.
From 40 yards and further, he's just over 75%. As for extra points, he's 43-45, and hasn't missed one since his time with the Jaguars in 2022, when he missed two in the same season.
Wright Even Has a Super Bowl Ring
Wright even has a Super Bowl ring to his name from the 2022 season with the Chiefs.
Wright started for Kansas City in two games that year to kick eight extra points and four field goals while Harrison Butker was out with an injury, connecting on all but one field goal in the process, and helping lead to two regular season wins.
After the year came to an end, he would receive that Super Bowl ring for helping to the Chiefs' winning efforts through the regular season, even though he finished out the year rostered with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he later played four games.
Nonetheless, his resume gets a boost because of it–– one that already showcases a ton of experience as he'll now be set to start for the eighth team of his NFL career since joining as an undrafted free agent in 2020.
Wright will have an important task ahead of helping the Texans find their way to a fourth win on the season in a divisional matchup. Houston will be down multiple starters.
