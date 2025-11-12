NFL Execs Think Texans Can Overtake One AFC Rival in Playoff Hunt
The Houston Texans, after their valiant comeback victory vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10, seem to already have some considerable stake in the AFC playoff race according to those around the league, as they now stand 4-5, just one game under .500 with eight games left on the regular season calendar.
And now with that inspiring win that puts Houston back on the map, execs seem to think that the Texans could be readily equipped to overtake one name in their hunt for a third-straight playoff berth, that being their most recently beaten divisional rivals, the Jaguars.
NFL Execs Believe in Houston's Postseason Hopes
ESPN insider Dan Graziano noted in his latest swirling of league rumors that both the Texans and Kansas City Chiefs have landed considerable attention as a postseason threat that can overtake Jacksonville in the second half of the season.
"And the Jaguars started hot but cooled off to 5-4. They currently occupy an AFC playoff spot, but many around the league think they will eventually be overtaken by the Chiefs or Texans," Folwer wrote.
With the Jaguars' humbling loss in the rearview mirror, it not only brings the Texans another step forward to rising above .500 and into the conversations of being a serious playoff threat, but Houston's win also takes down the immediate, divisional threat sitting in front of them.
The top two Wild Card spots in the conference look pretty solidified at this point in the year. It'd be hard to knock off either of the Buffalo Bills or the New England Patriots in the AFC East from heading to the dance, and the same can be said for the AFC West with the Denver Broncos and the LA Chargers.
The AFC South, also, doesn't look to be shifting away from the juggernaut that's been the Indianapolis Colts anytime soon.
That makes the seven seed slot the most feasible spot for the Texans to capitalize on, which, for now, comes down between themselves, the Jaguars, Chiefs, and Baltimore Ravens, who each have four or five losses on the season.
Texans' Win vs. Jacksonville Was Pivotal for Playoff Chances
Taking a loss on the chin would've sunk the Texans to 3-6, lifted the Jaguars one step closer to that aspired playoff appearance, and really placed some questions about what the rest of Houston's season may look like.
But instead, Davis Mills and a dominant defensive effort took care of business and keep the chance of a redemption in play for the second half of the season.
However, the job is far from finished in Houston. There are eight games left on the horizon for the regular season, three of those within the division, and a slate that the Texans need to win at least five, and maybe six to have the necessary steam to climb into the playoff picture.
Kansas City and Baltimore also won't be making that easy themselves, who need to get hot at the right time for their own season to not be lost, and of course, have the explosive talent in the building necessary to generate that traction to climb the mountain.
Houston, though, has at least a glimmer of hope for what's ahead, paired with the confidence from those upstairs within the NFL. Compared to how they started this season off winless through three weeks, that's a pretty solid turnaround through 10 weeks.
