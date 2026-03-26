Texans Position Groups That Got Better and Worse in Free Agency

The Houston Texans were one of the busiest teams in the NFL this month when it came to action before and once the free agency market opened up. But now with a few weeks officially passing since the floodgates opened, the bulk of that action has gradually begun to calm down.

Now that the dust is beginning to settle on the free agency action, just how exactly did the Texans' roster shift for better or for worse?

For the most part, it's hard to say Houston's roster didn't take big steps forward after the initial offseason dominoes have fallen. However, as that process has unfolded, there's also been some notable losses to pop up as well, thus leaving a handful of position groups on a downwards trend, rather than the other way around.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the Texans' position groups that got better, or worse, through this offseason's free agency chaos:

Better: Offensive Line

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The biggest need for the Texans headed into free agency was tackled in a major way in the form of multiple veteran offensive line additions–– both on the outside and the interior.

Not only did Houston add a couple of new starters into the mix with Braden Smith coming aboard from the Indianapolis Colts and Wyatt Teller from the Cleveland Browns, but they even made sure to fortify their depth with the acquisition of veteran guard Evan Brown and re-signing tackle Trent Brown to a one-year deal.

There's certainly still a gap between the Texans and the best offensive lines in the NFL, but compared to where this group stood just one month ago, the group has taken huge strides in the right direction.

Worse: Defensive Tackle

Oct 20, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Tim Settle (98) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The interior of the Texans' defensive line saw a couple of key pieces part ways throughout the motions of free agency with departures to Tim Settle and Mario Edwards. Re-signing Sheldon Rankins onto a two-year deal brings a sense of continuity for this group headed into 2026, but the depth still has a ways to go before considered truly prepared for next season.

That turnover in the room could lead to either 2025 standout Tommy Togiai taking the starting reps next to Rankins up front, or the Texans might even add another young piece in the room within the first two days of the draft to help fill out that leftover void.

Either way, whoever does get that starting spot at tackle will be between some nasty edge talents with Will Anderson and Danille Hunter on opposite sides of the line.

Better: Safety

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Texans walked into this year's offseason already boasting one of the NFL's most elite, and well-rounded secondaries for the 2025 season, headlined by a star-studded corner duo of Derek Stingley and Kamari Lassiter, a versatile nickel in Jalen Pitre, and another Pro Bowler sitting in the back-end with Calen Bullock.

Now, that same group managed to get even better through free agency, as the Texans would opt to ink former Philadelphia Eagles team captain and Super Bowl champion Reed Blankenship to a three-year deal, thus setting up for a five-man army in the secondary that's hard to top with another unit in the NFL.

From last year's revolving door at the safety spot opposite Bullock, to now claiming a talent like Blankenship on an affordable deal, really makes for one of the biggest wins of Houston’s offseason thus far.

Worse: Wide Receiver

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Not much change has wound up transpiring within the Texans' wide receiver room this offseason outside of the departure of Christian Kirk, who would end up signing with the San Francisco 49ers on a one-year deal after a stellar season in Houston.

There's still time for the Texans to make a few tweaks to the position group, but enough talent is also in the room to allow the front office to roll into next season confidently with the unit in place. Nico Collins is a certified alpha, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel will be better in year two, and Tank Dell will be back to full health after missing the entire 2025 season due to injury.

Perhaps the draft will provide the best opportunity for the Texans to add more depth to the mix, but for now, the room remains pretty unchanged from the edition seen last year.

Better: Tight End

Dec 7, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs for a gain during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

An underrated acquisition within the grand scheme of the Texans' offseason moves lies within their tight end spot and the signing of former New Orleans Saints veteran Foster Moreau; not the most eye-catching pass-catcher, yet brings depth and blocking prowess into a room that could really use it.

Last year, the Texans' tight end spot dealt with injury and lacked consistent depth outside of Dalton Schultz, but now has another body to confidently roll out on the field in two tight end sets with Moreau.

He comes off an injury-riddled past campaign, yet if back to full health, the 29-year-old should still have a few more good years left in the tank to contribute for Houston.

Worse: Punter

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans punter Tommy Townsend (6) punts the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Sure, a punter might not be where you first look as a position that could make or break the Texans' chances next season. However, there's little doubt that Houston's boot definitely got weaker with the departure of Tommy Townsend, who now heads to the Tennessee Titans after two years with Houston.

Without the former All-Pro Townsend, the Texans are now set to roll with former Saints punter Kai Kroeger as their newest name to roll out into their special teams. He was only a rookie last season, but ranked near the bottom of most vital punting metrics that made for a turbulent first-year campaign.

Hopefully, Kroeger won't be tasked with punting as much as Townsend did last season. If it's anywhere close to the same number, though, he'll be sure to have some big cleats to fill.