One Thing Texans Cannot Afford to Get Wrong in NFL Draft

The Houston Texans are now in the final 48-hour window before the 2026 NFL Draft officially kicks off in Pittsburgh, where they'll have a perfect opportunity at adding another wave of young talent with their assortment of picks in the top half of the board.

Four picks in the top 70, two in the second round, and a first-round pick at 28th-overall––which may or may not be in line to be a perfect trade-down piece once they're on the clock––sets up for a wide range of flexibility and possibilities across the top two days.

However, with that immense capital also comes a pressure to hit on at least a few of those picks. And especially as it relates to one key position group, the Texans will most definitely be hoping for better results from what's been the case across the past several drafts.

That group is none other than the offensive line, where the Texans happen to have a big need for entering this year's draft action, but haven't been able to hit on their previous draft throws at the position in recent history.

Texans Must Have Better Success in Drafting O-Line

Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio stands on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

When turning the clock back to the past few drafts of the Nick Caserio era, it's clear there's one area on the field that hasn't had the same success when compared to other positions, whether it be a result of scouting mismanagement or pure coincidence.

Since 2021, the Texans have selected four offensive linemen with a selection in the top two rounds.

One of which was last year's 58th-overall pick of Aireontae Ersery, who's shown some potential of being Houston's long-term left tackle, but has been followed up by Blake Fisher, Juice Scruggs, and Kenyon Green in the three prior drafts.

In terms of projected starters for next season, either with Houston or elsewhere, the Texans have shot a pretty uninspiring 1-4. Not the best hit rate in terms of drafting quality, impact players atop the board, compared to the six Pro Bowlers selected from the top three rounds in that same timespan.

How the Texans Can Redeem Themselves

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The good thing is that the Texans have a perfect opportunity to redeem themselves as it relates to cashing in on a strong offensive line prospect, perhaps as early as their top two selections on the board in this year's draft.

At tackle, the Texans will have several names who could fall to them at 28, like Arizona St.'s Max Iheanachor or Clemson's Blake Miller, as well as some names at guard like Texas A&M's Chase Bisontis and Oregon's Emmanuel Pregnon who might be of interest, and all of which have been previously linked to Houston in the pre-draft process.

Houston's offensive line pursuit in free agency back in March also allows to potentially select those top lineman highly on the board, while also not being forced to slot them in as day one starters because of need.

Wyatt Teller and Braden Smith can be confidently starters at left guard and right tackle, respectively, while offensive line coach Cole Popovich can refine any rookie's technical skills behind the scenes, if they're not necessarily ready for takeoff by Week One.

With that favorable development pathway combined with the right selection, it can give the Texans a strong future starting option upfront, and make Caserio's track record look just a bit better in digging up talent in the trenches. But as proven, finding that steady talent is a lot easier said than done.

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