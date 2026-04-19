Seven Prospects Texans Could Realistically Draft at No. 28

The Houston Texans are days away from deciding what to do with their 28th-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, offering a prime opportunity to add a bright young piece with high potential, and potenially address a lingering team need before the preparation for next season begins to ramp up.

A ton of projections have come up as it relates to how the Texans might use their first-round pick. A trade out of the first round even remains possible for a third consecutive year, which would really be a move done in true Nick Caserio fashion to maximize draft flexibility throughout all three days.

But, for argument’s sake, let's say the Texans decide to stick and pick at 28th in this year's draft. Who are some names to keep an eye on as potential selections for Houston?

Here's a batch of seven realistic choices the Texans could end up with at the end of day one of the draft:

Blake Miller | OT, Clemson

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney with offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) before kickoff with Furman University at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 22, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Miller is a long-term starter with Clemson––holding the school's record for most career offensive snaps played––to combine with prototypical NFL size at over 6-foot-6 that makes him a prime candidate for tackle-needy teams to target at the end of the first round.

He does lack ideal positional flexibility for a first round lineman, though as a long-term option at right tackle, he has the chops to make it work at the next level, so the traits are easy to see for him to land on Houston's radar.

Max Iheanachor | OT, Arizona St.

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) blocks Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive lineman Trevion Williams (23) during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

A raw, yet exciting tackle prospect that the Texans could see a lot of long-term value in. Max Iheanachor has good physical and athletic upside, but could benefit from a year or so of development before being deemed a confident NFL starter.

For Houston though, he projects as a perfect developmental option at right tackle who could still use a year of work in an NFL system, and can fill in behind offseason signing Braden Smith to provide security and stability at both tackle positions for the foreseeable future with both he and Aireontae Ersery.

Chase Bisontis | OG, Texas A&M

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (OL05) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A prospect who's seen his stock seemingly rise amongst NFL front offices in recent weeks, Chase Bisontis started three years at Texas A&M at both tackle and guard, that sets him up as a versatile first-round offensive line prospect with good movement skills and experience in the SEC.

That all fits the requirements of what the Texans could be looking for in their aspired offensive line tweaks, and thus puts him right in the mix for Houston if he falls into their lap at 28.

Emmanuel Pregnon | OG, Oregon

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (OL40) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

An experienced college guard spending his latest season with Oregon, Emmanuel Pregnon projects to be one of the more pro-ready interior lineman in the draft, and could compete for an instant starting spot for the Texans at left guard–– even when factoring in Wyatt Teller.

He is a bit older at nearly 25, which might hurt his stock a bit compared to some other younger guards around his range with a similar ceiling. Still, his ability to limit penalties and stay durable with a ton of experience makes him worth of a look from Houston on day one, if not, early on day two.

Caleb Banks | DT, Florida

Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks (88) hypes the crowd during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 7, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] | Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Banks is a physically imposing defensive lineman who could plug in as a young, athletic force on the inside of the Texans’ defensive line, and holds a hugely impactful ceiling with the right development..

Health is a slight concern for Banks when factoring in his injury-riddled 2025 season and with an injury suffered at the combine earlier this offseason. Though if the Texans were confident in his medicals, taking a chance on him at the end of round one could pay off big-time in the long term.

Christen Miller | DT, Georgia

Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) at the first day of fall practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, July 31, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A 6-foot-3, 320-pound lineman with good movement ability, Christen Miller is experienced within the SEC despite being only 21 years old, and stands out as a stout force in defending the run.

He's a potentially perfect candidate in the first round as an answer to their defensive tackle questions, and can start directly next to Sheldon Rankins in-between the Texans' firepower off the edge.

Zion Young | ED, Missouri

Dec 27, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) looks on before a play against the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

A fun pick for the Texans and their defense: Zion Young would bring a potent spark behind Houston's existing edge attack to not just provide a third rusher in their pass-rushing rotation, but a possible future plan behind Danielle Hunter, who sits in the back nine of his NFL career.

He landed on First-Team All-SEC this past season with Missouri to pair with his ideal NFL size for the position (6-foot-5, 262 pounds), that should put him in play as a dark horse selection at 28 that the Texans could keep an eye on.

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