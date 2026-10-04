Texans Announce 5 Inactives for Week 4 vs. Cowboys — With One Big Surprise

The Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys have officially released their list of inactives for their Week 4 matchup.

When it comes to the Texans, they'll be without five select players on Sunday due to injury or simply as a healthy scratch–– and one of those names sitting on the sidelines comes as a bit of a surprise.

Let's look at the list of inactives for both the Texans and Colts heading into Week 4, and break down exactly what it means for Houston:

Houston Texans Inactives

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

OL Febechi Nwaiwu

DE Chris Braswell

OL Nate Thomas

TE Marlin Klein

Dallas Cowboys Inactives

LB DeMarvion Overshown

CB Cobie Durant

CB Caelen Carson

RB Emari Demercado

OLB James Houston

OL Ajani Cornelius

WR Camden Brown

What to Make of Texans' Week 4 Inactives

The biggest of the Texans' inactives is one that we've known about for a few days now: that being Pro Bowl linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, who's set to miss out for Week 4 due to a groin injury he suffered last weekend against the Indianapolis Colts.

It remains to be seen how long Al-Shaair will be out for. Not being placed on injured reserve this week was a good sign that he'll be due for a short-term absence, yet he did remain a non-participant in all three of Houston's practices. So there's a chance he could miss more time moving forward.

Without Al-Shaair, it'll be Jake Hansen filling his role as the Texans' middle linebacker and green-dot signal-caller––who has been activated for Sunday's game after previously being deemed questionable––while rookie Wade Woodaz will make his first NFL start as a fill-in for Henry To'oTo'o, who still remains out with a shoulder issue he suffered in Week 1.

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez al-Shaair (0) celebrates linebacker Wade Woodaz (30) interception against Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) (not pictured) for an 80 yard touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, the Texans also have a pretty noteworthy gameday inactive in tight end Marlin Klein, their second-round rookie who has been active for all three of Houston's regular season games thus far, yet won't see the field this Sunday against Dallas.

Klein has been largely limited in terms of his snaps through the first three games of the season thus far, but it felt as if his opportunities would be on the upswing in the coming weeks rather than him being shut out of the game plan entirely. In Week 4, it seems like that's exactly the case.

Instead of Klein taking the field, it'll be Brevin Jordan who's elevated in the tight end room, who has been scratched for the first three games of the season, yet will make his debut and return to the field for the first time since Week 2 of 2024.

The Texans will also see their veteran defensive end duo Jadeveon Clowney and Logan Hall activated on Sunday, who were each questionable leading up to kickoff, yet now are officially off the injury report and ready to bring some reinforcements to Houston's front seven.

Kickoff between the Texans and Cowboys lands at 12 p.m. CT in Reliant Stadium, as Houston will be hungry to claim their first win of the regular season against their in-state rivals just a few hours west.

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