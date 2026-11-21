In a bit of surprising news that surfaced ahead of the NFL's Week 11 action, the New Orleans Saints are expected to release two-time Super Bowl champion safety Justin Reid, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Sources: The #Saints are planning to grant the release requested by safety Justin Reid, as both sides agreed this would be mutually beneficial.



Reid, a 2x Super Bowl champion, is just 29 years old and has 698 total tackles, 11 INTs, 52 pass deflections, 6.5 sacks, 3 forced… pic.twitter.com/vahHoVZRZ6 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 19, 2026

Reid, who has been with the Saints for the past two seasons as a solid starting safety and team captain, seemingly didn't have a long-term role in New Orleans moving forward.

His snap share had dipped over the last three weeks. The Saints as a whole were struggling, and as a result, the two sides have parted ways despite Reid having one year left on his existing contract.

So now, the door becomes wide open for Reid to look around the market for a new team to call home for the second half of the 2026 season. Schultz reports that Reid is looking to sign with a contender, thus shrinking the pool of candidates to sign him to those with a realistic route for a playoff appearance.

Immediately, one team that sticks out as a strong suitor–– even with a 4-6 record–– is Reid's former team, the Houston Texans; a team that's building momentum at the right time for a late-season run to the playoffs, but could also use the extra help at safety with an experienced veteran like Reid.

Why the Texans Need to Pursue Justin Reid ASAP

Throughout the first half of the Texans' season, their defense has lacked the true elite production that they had proven to be capable of over the course of last year. Their consistency within the back-end of their secondary has been a big component of those struggles.

While Calen Bullock has held his own, it's been that second safety spot that's been an issue for the Texans across most of the season.

Reed Blankenship has seemingly regressed from his time with the Philadelphia Eagles and has struggled to adjust in his new situation, while his backup, M.J. Stewart, hasn't been much of an upgrade himself when he's been elevated as a starter.

Those back-end woes became so much of a concern for the Texans that rumors surfaced at the trade deasdline linking the team to interest in acquiring a safety.

That move ultimately didn't happen, yet it did show that Houston might've been interested in adding another contributor to the position to help raise their floor from where things have stood through the first half of the regular season.

However, only a few weeks after the deadline has passed, and a starting-level safety in Justin Reid has now emerged on the market that the Texans could sign as a low-risk, high-reward addition to their secondary.

Nov 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Justin Reid (21) celebrates a goal-line tackle against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, throughout the first half of the season, Reid has not played particularly well compared to some of his prior years.

Pro Football Focus puts him at an overall grade of 49.1 that nearly ranks in the bottom 10 of eligible safeties. He's allowed 24 receptions with 12.5 yards per catch, has 11 missed tackles, and a not-so-great 141.7 passer rating when targeted.

At the same time, he is an experienced, veteran safety who the Texans could simply roll into the mix as a rotational piece in their secondary. He's a physical presence who can support the run rather well, and he was a former team captain from his time in New Orleans; all of which are traits that Houston values in any defensive back.

Bottom Line

For a team that has struggled at the safety position like the Texans have this year, adding Reid is a risk worth taking.

Houston has over $8 million in available salary cap spending and could add on the nine-year veteran to a rest-of-season deal in an attempt that he can, at the very least, add depth and run support to a position that has been underwhelming for most of the season.

Worst case scenario: the Texans add Reid, realize he's not a great fit or the player he once was, turn back to either Blankenship or Stewart, and revert back to the status quo.

Best case scenario: he adds security to the back-end of Houston's secondary, becomes a weekly starter next to Bullock, and helps patch a hole that has consistently plagued this defense over the course of the season.

Regardless, a signing of the former Texans safety is a clear aggressive push from this front office that shows they still have belief in what this team could do in the second half of the season.

For a team that had real Super Bowl expectations heading into Week 1, at the very least, it's a move to seriously consider to try and keep building momentum to close out the year on a high note.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!