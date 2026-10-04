What C.J. Stroud Said After Texans Drop to 0-4 With Loss to Cowboys

The Houston Texans have now dropped their first four games of the 2026 NFL season after their Week 4 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, falling in a 30-34 loss and now falling to a gloomy 0-4 on the year.

The offense showed a whole lot more life than they've had through their last three weeks of action. But even with that offensive improvement against this Cowboys defense, and a pretty strong performance from C.J. Stroud en route to over 340 passing yards and two touchdowns, Houston came up short once again.

Here's everything that Stroud said during his postgame presser from the Texans' Week 4 loss to the Cowboys and the team's fourth straight loss to open the new season:

What He Said to the Locker Room After the Game

"I'm just going to keep that between our team. But, I just wanted to get in front of them and let them know how much I believe in them and trust in them. I know we're not in a good spot and it's not where anybody wants to be."

"But, I've seen other teams do it before. I know we've done it. We''re minus one game of that. But, you know, I'm the utmost trust and hope in my guys. So, just trying to keep everybody together."

How Texans' Took Advantage of Cowboys' Defense

"Yeah, I thought we did a great job attacking them. I thought [Nick Caley] did a great job of calling it, and us executing it; had some big plays early on. And I think the more that we can play ahead of the sticks, the better we give ourselves a shot."

"So I thought they did a great job. I thought upfront, we blocked very well for the majority of the game, and I thought we ran great routes, created separation. But it was just unfortunate we can't win."

The Biggest Thing Texans Need to Get Back on Track

"We gotta finish. I think we've shown that we can create explosives, we can have high scoring games, we could, get ahead when we need to. But I think the best thing that we need to do–– really, the main thing we need to do is finish."

"And that's not just the end of the game. That's third down; I thought we were not great on third down today. I think we can finish better there. But also just as a team, just together, trying to finish every play, every down, playing it like it's your last. I think that's what we need to be able to fix.”

How Texans Can Finish Better Moving Forward

"I don't think anybody in our building has a mindset of not finishing. I think it's an execution thing. We've got to study more. We've got to be on our details better than another team is."

"Everybody––I know for a fact––in our building wants to win, was doing everything in their power, too. But I just take the execution; the finishing is the part where we can get better."

On How Texans' Slow Start in 2026 Is Different Than 2025

"Every year is different. Llast year's bread isn't going to feed us this year. I remember in college, Coach [Ryan] Day used to always say you have to be an iPhone; you have to upgrade every year. You've got to upgrade whatever that looks like–– from personnel, to plays, to execution, everything's got to rise up."

"And you can't look back and be like, 'Oh, well, we did it this time. We can do it again.' Like, you have to be able to flush successes and failures, and be able to do your job each and every play. It doesn't matter what happened the previous year. Doesn't matter accolades, the hate, whatever, on both sides. You have to be able to flush it, because that's our job."

Oct 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) shake hands following a game at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"So... this is a new year, and we got to be able to, and we got to be able to get ourselves out of this hole. And we're only the ones who can do it, and we're all we got, Nobody's coming to save us. So we got to make sure we're looking ourselves in our eye, being accountable, being honest, and then going to work.

What Texans Need to Do to Overcome 0-4

"Just finishing better, executing better. I think those are 2 main things. I think we're practicing good. I think. This game we were able to create explosives, but we got to be able to finish. And that's the main thing. So, um, yeah.

Thoughts on His Performance vs. the Cowboys

"It's not good enough. I've got to find a way to find bigger plays, I guess, on third down. Try to get first downs. I thought I took care of the ball; tried to do the best I can in that area. But, I think it doesn't matter at the end of the day; we ought to be able to win."

"So, if I have to do more, and put more on my plate, then I'm fine with that. We've got to go find ways to win. But that's the main thing. I think as a team, we all feel that way.

How the Texans Can Find Better Production in RB Room

"Yeah, we got to find a way to get those guys a chance. Like, they're both special backs; both backs that can create. And I think they're trying their best, man. But I think we got to find things that fit us, that our run game execution needs to go up. And I have the utmost trust that it will."

"I think the backs are doing everything they can. I think our scheme is– we're tailoring everything to try and get that done. So, I've the most trust and respect in Cole [Popovich] and [Nick Caley] and Jerry [Schuplinski] and stuff to get that done. But yeah, that's something I think we definitely got to get better at, is running the ball."

Thoughts on Texans' 13 Total Penalties vs. Cowboys

"Yeah, it's hard to win football games. You have 13 penalties. A lot of them are critical as well. Some of them questionable, but they made the call, you gotta flush it in, and find a way to execute the next play."

"But, one thing I am proud of my team is just for fighting. We give ourselves a chance. We had the ball at the end, gave ourselves a chance on the Hail Mary, and, who knows, [we] could have come down with it, and nobody would have their head down. But, I like the way that we fight, man."

"I know it's not easy. I know it sucks we're 0-4. But I can look at my team and respect them. No one's tucking their tail. No one's feeling bad for themselves. Everybody's fighting to the end and trying to get a win. And I believe that we'll be able to flip the coin, and hopefully pull out some of these close games."

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