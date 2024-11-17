Former Titans QB Could Find New NFL Home
It is a bit surprising that former Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has not landed a new deal with a team through Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season.
While he isn't a star by any stretch, Tannehill is still serviceable. There are quite a few teams around the NFL who could use quarterback insurance, and he is more than capable of being an elite backup.
Keeping that in mind, there are a few teams that could consider signing Tannehill for the final stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs.
One of those teams could end up being the Minnesota Vikings, who the Titans play today.
Earlier this week, Steven Ruiz of The Ringer suggested that the Vikings could be a fit for Tannehill. He made a very convincing case for the move to happen.
“We know that Mullens isn’t the solution to the turnover issues. Darnold may be an interception machine, but he provides the offense with a much higher ceiling, which makes up for the lower floor,” Ruiz wrote. “Tannehill, who is currently a free agent, could be a more viable solution and has previously had success in a similar style of offense in Tennessee. He’s comfortable operating from under center in a play-action-heavy attack (which [head coach Kevin O’Connell] would appreciate), and he’s not afraid to give his talented receivers a chance on 50/50 balls down the field (which Justin Jefferson would appreciate).”
Tannehill would certainly be a huge upgrade for Minnesota at the backup quarterback position. Nick Mullens isn't a horrible quarterback, but he would not be a guy for a team that wants to win a Super Bowl.
If something were to happen to Sam Darnold, the Vikings need a quality backup.
At 36-years-old, Tannehill would be a very wise investment for the rest of the season.
Last season in 10 games with Tennessee, Tannehill had a rough year. He completed 64.8 percent of his pass attempts for 1,616 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions. Back in 2022, he completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,536 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 contests.
His numbers aren't going to pop off of the box score and grab attention, but he's a capable quarterback. Tannehill would be able to keep the Vikings competitive if Darnold went down.
All of that being said, Tannehill will be a name to keep an eye on in the next couple of weeks. He could end up finding a job for a team like Minnesota that needs to think long and hard about what would happen if their starting quarterback got hurt.
