Titans Fix OT Problem in Mock Draft
The Tennessee Titans have picked an offensive lineman in each of the past two NFL drafts, and there's a decent chance they may take another one with a high pick projected to come to Nashville next April.
Sports Illustrated writer Daniel Flick conducted a recent mock draft and made LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell the pick for the Titans at No. 3 overall.
"Tennessee has a significant dilemma at quarterback, where second-year pro Will Levis and veteran backup Mason Rudolph have produced the second-worst passing attack at 169 yards per game. The Titans could draft a new signal-caller here, but perhaps they lean the veteran route after their apparent whiff on Levis. No matter who’s under center, Campbell offers immediate help to a shaky offensive line. He’s a steady pass protector who hasn’t allowed a sack since Nov. 5, 2022," Flick writes.
It might be a bit of a bad look to take the same position in three consecutive drafts. But for the Titans, it makes sense.
Peter Skoronski was a tackle in college, but the Titans moved him to left guard after choosing him with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Northwestern.
Last year, Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham was the pick at No. 7, and they moved him from the right side to the left for his rookie year. He's performed very well this season and could be the team's long-term future at the position. Now, he could have a new bookend partner in Campbell, arguably the best offensive lineman in the country.
Campbell would immediately plug in and play in the first string and be better than anyone the Titans have trotted out this year, making him a very safe and smart pick if he were available in the first round.
