Vikings WR Could Break Record vs. Titans
The Tennessee Titans have been on the wrong side of history a few times during the season, and they could find themselves in familiar territory once again as they take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11.
The 2-7 Titans haven't performed well this season, making the 7-2 Vikings a massive favorite going into the game. A big reason why the Vikings have been so successful over the years has been the impact Justin Jefferson has had on the field.
Titans team reporter Jim Wyatt writes that the Vikings will be looking to prevent Jefferson from achieving a massive milestone.
"The Vikings have one of the NFL's most beastly receivers in Justin Jefferson, who already has 53 catches for 831 yards and five touchdowns on the season. Jefferson, who has 6,730 career receiving yards, can surpass Torry Holt (6,784) for the most receiving yards by a player in his first five seasons in NFL history," Wyatt writes.
Week 11 marks Jefferson's 70th career game, which means he is averaging just under 100 yards per game in his career, and he's doing it with only half of the fifth season underway.
Jefferson should almost certainly break the record at some point in the final eight games of the season. The Titans just want to make sure it doesn't happen on their watch.
With L'Jarius Sneed (quad) and Chidobe Awuzie (groin) still sidelined with injuries, it will be up to players like Roger McCreary and Jarvis Brownlee Jr. to try and stop Jefferson — and that's no easy task.
If the Titans can find a way to keep Jefferson to under 54 yards though, they might have a chance to not only keep the record from being broken, but possibly win the football game as well.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!