Titans Lose Two Players Before Vikings Game
The Tennessee Titans are just one day away from facing off against the Minnesota Vikings, but they will be doing so without two of their players.
The Titans have ruled out cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (quad) and offensive tackle Leroy Watson IV (back) for the team's Week 11 game against the Vikings. Minnesota linebacker Gabe Murphy (knee) is the only player listed out for the Vikings despite having practiced in full for the past two days.
The game will mark the fifth straight missed by Sneed, one of Tennessee's top acquisitions in the offseason. He opened up earlier this week about how difficult the rehab process for the injury has been.
"It's been tough, it's been hard," Sneed said via team reporter Jim Wyatt."I want to be out there with my brothers, my teammates. It's been kind of challenging for me that I can't get out there. Coming into my first year with the organization, trying to make a name for myself here, it's been kind of challenging, and frustrating."
Watson is also out for the Titans after starting four of the team's last five games. With Watson out, Nicholas Petit-Frere will start at right tackle.
Kickoff between the Vikings and Titans is set for 12 p.m. CT tomorrow.
