Titans GM Sounds Off on Shedeur Sanders
The Tennessee Titans are looking at all of their options with the No. 1 pick, and it could end up being Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Sanders was one of the top-performing quarterbacks this season in college football and his efforts have him in consideration for the No. 1 overall pick.
Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi broke down Sanders as a prospect, praising him for his talents.
"I think he has plenty of arm strength. Some of the (anticipation) throws sometimes make up for lack of arm strength, we've seen quarterbacks over the years that are able to do that because they anticipate better. And a lot of that has to do with field instincts too," Borgonzi said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
Borgonzi stressed a need to get the quarterback position right, and that's something that the Titans will focus on during the offseason.
"I mean, it's arguably the most important position in sports, the quarterback position," Borgonzi said via Wyatt.
"So you have to get that right. We have to solidify that position. And we have Will (Levis) on the roster right now and he's going to compete with whoever we bring in. We have one quarterback on the roster, so we're bringing people in and Will will compete with them as well."
Borgonzi also didn't rule out the possibility of adding a quarterback on the free agent market.
"We could sign a quarterback in free agency and also draft a quarterback as well," Borgonzi said via Wyatt.
There are endless of possibilities with what the Titans will do at quarterback, and how they choose to respond to that position will set the tone for Borgonzi and the front office as the group navigates this first offseason in Tennessee.
