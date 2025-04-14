Analyst Explains Why Titans Want Cam Ward Over Shedeur Sanders
When the Tennessee Titans were awarded the No. 1 overall pick for the 2025 NFL Draft, it appeared to be a two-horse race at quarterback between Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward.
However, during the pre-draft process, Ward has significantly distanced himself from Sanders, making him the likeliest candidate to go with the No. 1 overall pick.
ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz looked into why the divide was made between the two prospects.
"Ward is not the only record holder in this class, as Sanders set the career FBS completion percentage record with 71.8%. Sanders was more accurate than Ward, but his minus-0.5 rushing yards per attempt in 2024 (minus-0.6 in his career) worked against his superior accuracy," Schatz writes.
"If Sanders' projected draft position were the same as Ward's, their QBASE projections would be closer. But it's important to note that in the most recent classes (from 2018 to the present), mobile quarterbacks like Ward have performed better in the NFL."
Sanders was able to successfully nickel and dime his way through Colorado's offense, and he has the arm strength to be an NFL quarterback, but it remains to be seen how that will translate in the pros.
Ward's ability to be a dual threat is what makes him the superior prospect, as having those tools prove to be an important skill nowadays for quarterbacks.
The Titans hope that Ward can excel behind an offensive line that has received a lot of investment over the past few years in terms of dollars and premium picks. The Titans have signed three starters on the offensive line in free agency over the last two years and picked two offensive linemen in the first round since 2023, and the hope is that Ward will be able to thrive behind them.
