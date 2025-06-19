Cam Ward's College Rollercoaster Should Help Titans
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward didn't have the most orthodox collegiate career.
He played five years for three different schools at very different spots around the country. It started at Incarnate Word, an FCS school in San Antonio, where he played for two years, including the shortened 2020 season. He then spent two years at Washington State before a final season at Miami, where he really made his mark on NFL radars.
Yahoo! Sports writer Frank Schwab noted Ward's college career and thinks it could be an asset to the Titans as he enters the pros.
"Cam Ward clearly separated himself in a quarterback draft class that didn't have another QB go in the top 24 picks. Ward's production in college is undeniable. He had 18,184 career passing yards with 158 touchdowns and also rushed for 20 touchdowns. His NFL traits are good too. He does everything at a high level, even if his arm strength isn't necessarily top tier," Schwab wrote.
"Given Ward's skill set and his long college career, having played 57 games at three schools, it's possible he has an immediate impact. The upside of the NIL/transfer era in college football is quarterbacks like Ward coming in with an abundance of experience."
The Titans will quickly find out if Ward was the No. 1 quarterback in the rookie class by default or for very good reason.
When the Titans were revealed to be picking at No. 1, Ward and Shedeur Sanders were in a neck-and-neck battle. Ward came out on top, but it remains to be seen if it was because he was actually good or just better than his colleagues in a weak quarterback class.
Ward's experience in college playing in different systems should definitely work to the Titans' advantage as he learns how to adapt to new surroundings.
