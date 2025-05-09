Analyst Gushes Over Titans' Cam Ward
The Tennessee Titans have a new outlook on life after bringing Cam Ward to the table as the No. 1 overall pick.
NFL.com analyst Gennaro Filice doesn't think Ward will break out as the best quarterback in the league, but he is really excited about his future.
"Let’s get one thing straight right off the bat: Cam Ward isn’t going to replicate the transcendent debut we just saw from Jayden Daniels. That’s not what this is about. Tennessee’s roster remains underwhelming, and frankly, Ward just isn’t as polished a prospect as Daniels was entering the NFL. But that last part is kind of the draw here," Filice wrote.
"Despite being the least-discussed No. 1 overall pick since Eric Fisher and the least-discussed No. 1 overall quarterback in memory, Ward has authored a compelling rags-to-riches tale. A zero-star recruit in high school, the signal-caller steadily ascended from Incarnate Word to Washington State to Miami. How will he fare in his most difficult transition yet? That’s what I’m fascinated to follow!"
"Ward’s pure arm talent can drop your jaw, but some of the decision-making brings palm to face. He’s an ambitious gunslinger who loves to extend plays, for better or worse. Now, that description might make some Titans fans squeamish, given the Will Levis experience, but I think Ward enters the league with more clubs in the bag than his predecessor and a superior overall feel for the position. Sometimes, the soon-to-be 23-year-old is just a little too confident in his arm and general playmaking ability. It’s on Brian Callahan to help Ward find the right balance between hero ball and game management, a process that will take time. But me? I’m here for the fireworks," Filice continued.
Ward's potential is what should be exciting for the Titans. He doesn't have to worry about being "the best quarterback in the class" or even the Offensive Rookie of the Year. He simply needs to focus on getting better every day to ensure that the Titans are making some progress in his first season with the team.
