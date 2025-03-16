Analyst Lukewarm on Titans' Free Agency Move
The Tennessee Titans are hoping to upgrade their defensive line by signing former Seattle Seahawks pass rusher Dre'Mont Jones from the Seattle Seahawks.
Jones, 28, was cut by the Seahawks earlier this month with just one year left on his three-year contract. Jones didn't live up to his expectations, which is why the Titans are getting funny looks from around the league about the signing.
Sports Illustrated's Matt Verdarame gave the Titans a "C" for Jones in his free agency grades.
"The Tennessee Titans have been aggressively adding to their offensive line, and this time went for some defensive reinforcements," Verdarame writes.
"Tennessee and defensive end Dre’Mont Jones agreed on a one-year, $10 million deal, giving Jones his third home in four seasons. Jones, 28, has been remarkably consistent, notching between 3.5 and 6.5 sacks every campaign of his six-year career.
"In Tennessee, he’ll help replace the production of Harold Landry III, who was released by the Titans before the start of free agency."
If Jones can match Landry's stats, the Titans should be in good shape. However, Jones only had four sacks and 28 tackles compared to Landry's nine sacks and 71 tackles, so a lot of work will have to take place in order for the Titans to get the same kind of value.
The Titans might not be expecting Jones to be Landry, but he is one of their most reliable pass rushers on the roster. That's why the Titans need him to be great, because if he isn't, Tennessee could boast one of the worst pass rush units in the league, and that doesn't measure up to success.
So either Jones has a breakout year, or the Titans may need to get him some help in the latter part of free agency and the draft.
