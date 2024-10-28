Analyst Names Titans Star ‘Player to Sell’
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley enjoyed a breakout performance in Week 8, logging 10 catches for 143 yards in the team's loss to the Detroit Lions.
The outing comes on the heels of the Titans trading fellow receiver DeAndre Hopkins, so Ridley's uptick in production should not come as much of a surprise.
However, Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton is not necessarily buying Ridley.
In a piece where Moton lists players to buy and sell in Fantasy Football, he placed Ridley in the latter category, and Tennessee's quarterback situation is a big reason why.
"Ridley nearly matched his catch and receiving yard totals from the team's opening six games in the first quarter of the Titans' Week 8 matchup with the Detroit Lions," Moton wrote. "While his production looks promising for the second half of the season, remember Titans head coach Brian Callahan plans to start Will Levis once he recovers from an AC joint injury."
So, essentially, Moton isn't all that confident that Levis will consistently be able to deliver the football into the hands of Ridley.
On the season overall, Ridley has caught 22 passes for 326 yards and a touchdown. Not exactly prime statistics for a player who signed a four-year, $92 million contract in free agency.
Ridley publicly complained about his lack of touches a couple of weeks ago, which almost certainly played a role in the veteran being targeted by Mason Rudolph 15 times this past Sunday.
To be fair, it's not all on the quarterbacks, as Ridley has caught just 43.1 percent of his targets in 2024. While some of that is certainly on Levis not throwing crisp passes, Ridley has always had a problem with drops, as he owns a career catch percentage of just 61 percent.
We'll see if Ridley can maintain his production moving forward.
