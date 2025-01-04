Analyst Reveals Best Case Scenario for Titans' Will Levis
The Tennessee Titans have revealed that Will Levis will be back under center for the team's season finale against the Houston Texans this Sunday, but can Levis actually save his job?
Levis had been benched in favor of Mason Rudolph the past couple of weeks, and from the looks of it, his future in Tennessee has already been decided.
The general consensus is that the Titans will pursue another quarterback this coming offseason, whether via free agency or the NFL Draft.
So, what exactly is the best-case scenario for Levis in Week 18?
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox broke it down.
"If Levis manages to play well, he might be able to stick as a developmental backup for a couple more seasons," Knox wrote. "That's probably the best-case scenario for the Kentucky product."
So, essentially, there really isn't much of a chance for Levis to preserve his job as Tennessee's starting quarterback heading into 2025. His best hope is just to remain on the roster and serve as a backup next season.
Of course, if the Titans end up selecting someone like Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward in the draft, that will obviously change things.
In 11 starts this year, Levis has thrown for 1,916 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 63.7 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 79.8.
He did have a brief stretch of games where he played fairly well, which had some feeling that Tennessee could give him another shot next season. But that all changed with Levis' miserable first-half performance against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 15, leading to his benching.
The Titans selected Levis in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. In 20 starts since then, the University of Kentucky product has totaled 20 passing touchdowns and 16 picks.
