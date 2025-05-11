Analyst Reveals Titans' Cam Ward Timeline
The Tennessee Titans are introducing Cam Ward as the starting quarterback of the future for the franchise and hope that he can be the player they have been looking for at the position for a long time.
With so many quarterbacks entering the league nowadays, teams can get impatient if their signal caller doesn't contribute right away.
Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon believes that Ward will get two years to prove himself to the Titans.
"They didn't just spend the No. 1 overall pick on Cam Ward with the intention of going shopping for another quarterback anytime soon," Gagnon wrote.
Gagnon looked into every team's quarterback situation and placed the Titans in the category of "Probably Not In the Quarterback Market Until 2027 or Later," giving Ward two years to prove himself.
Ward has four years on his rookie deal, and a decision will be made after the third year at the latest if the team wants to exercise the fifth-year option.
Most No. 1 overall picks end up getting that fifth-year option exercised. The last player that did not Baker Mayfield, who only lasted four years with the Cleveland Browns, but managed to turn around his career once he was a better fit with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Before Mayfield, the last No. 1 pick not to last longer than the four seasons was Oakland Raiders quarterback JaMarcus Russell, who is arguably the worst top selection of all-time. The 2007 No. 1 overall pick was not cut out for the NFL, and it changed how people view top picks.
Ward isn't anywhere near Russell territory, so the hope is that he will be with the Titans for many years into the franchise's future.
