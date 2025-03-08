Analyst Shares Hot Take on Titans QB
The Tennessee Titans are looking for their next quarterback and there are a number of different options they could consider.
The most practical would probably be to take Miami's Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick, but there's a chance that the team could look towards free agency to find their signal caller.
Pro Football Focus writer Bradley Locker suggests that the Titans should sign Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson in free agency.
"The closer we get to April 24, the more likely it seems the Titans will not select a quarterback early in the first round. Still, the team has a glaring need under center, and Wilson might be the best bet of any to fill that," Locker writes.
"The lone constant in Tennessee’s current receiver room is Calvin Ridley, whose top two routes by percentage were gos and outs. That lines up with Wilson, who threw each at least 17.4% of the time during his one season with the Steelers. Considering that Ridley’s 97.6 PFF deep receiving grade placed 25th among receivers — and that Wilson’s 97.3 PFF deep passing grade led qualified quarterbacks — there could be a strong downfield connection between the two."
"Head coach Brian Callahan has touted accuracy and decision-making as his desired traits in a quarterback, and even at 36, Wilson offers both. The former Super Bowl champ could be a perfect bridge quarterback for the team as it upgrades other weaknesses," he continued.
Wilson had a bounce-back year for the Pittsburgh Steelers, helping them return to the playoffs. However, he was unable to nab a win for the team, resulting in a fourth Wild Card exit in five years.
That's why the Steelers are looking to move on, but one man's trash is another man's treasure, and Wilson's veteran experience might be exactly what the Titans need.
