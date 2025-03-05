Titans Have Fluid QB Blueprint
The Tennessee Titans still have a lot of different directions that they can go in with finding their quarterback for the 2025 season.
NFL.com writer Eric Edholm lays out all of the possibilities for the Titans when it comes to the quarterback position.
"The team holding the top pick always has to be viewed as a serious contender to draft a quarterback. Eight of the past 10 No. 1 overall selections have been QBs, and the Titans labored through 28 turnovers from Will Levis and Mason Rudolph last season. At the very least, they must provide some serious competition for Levis in 2025," Edholm writes.
"Few view this team as a one-year turnaround right now, although the Commanders provided a blueprint of how to remake a roster and thrive immediately behind the brilliance of Jayden Daniels and a cast of hungry role players. The Titans have the requisite salary-cap space to attack a lot of needs prior to the draft."
The Washington Commanders, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans have all found success in making the playoffs with a rookie quarterback in the last two seasons. However, that doesn't mean that the Titans have to go down that route.
"But do they have to take a QB at No. 1? Absolutely not. And is there one who can have a Daniels-like impact in Year 1? There's a high, high level of doubt about that," Edholm writes.
"If new GM Mike Borgonzi isn't convinced that Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders is worth the top pick, there's no reason to force it. First-time general managers will always be remembered for their first pick, and Tennessee would hate to have to consider replacing a QB in two or three years if it's not working out. Two blue-chip prospects -- edge Abdul Carter and WR/CB Travis Hunter -- could fill needs in Nashville beyond the QB position."
With Ward emerging as the No. 1 quarterback in the class, teams that want to trade up for him will make themselves known to the Titans, and that would give Tennessee all of the cards when trying to deduce whether it is smart to take the quarterback or trade down and pick someone else.
