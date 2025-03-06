One Free Agent Titans Must Re-Sign
The Tennessee Titans are in need of pairing star wide receiver Calvin Ridley with another talented player in the position group.
Last season, that player became Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who led the team with nine touchdowns.
CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin believes that the Titans need to bring Westbrook-Ikhine back into the fold for the 2025 season.
"As with other rebuilding squads, they don't have an abundance of "must-keep" free agents. Westbrook-Ikhine has at least flashed big-play ability at an aging wideout spot," Benjamin writes.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan agrees with Benjamin, singing Westbrook-Ikhine's praises in a recent press conference.
"I would love to have Nick back, and I expressed that to him when we left," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "Markets are going to start to unfold here, and we'll see where all that lands. But certainly would love to have him back."
"There are a handful of guys (with expiring contracts) that I would love to have back, that are key contributors as teammates, leaders and players."
The same can be said for wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert, who also is happy with Westbrook-Ikhine and his development over the last five years with the team.
"He's a very reliable, trustworthy guy," Tolbert said via ESPN insider Turron Davenport. "He plays all three positions. Nick had an opportunity to play and he produced. He's done a really good job and I hope he continues his success."
Westbrook-Ikhine caught 32 passes for a career-high 497 yards and nine touchdowns, nearly doubling his accumulated total from the previous three seasons.
If the Titans bring back Westbrook-Ikhine, it gives them someone who is liked and well-respected in the locker room, which good give whichever new quarterback coming in someone strong to work with.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!