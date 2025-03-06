Insider Hints at Titans' Most Likely First-Overall Pick
The clock is gradually winding down for the Tennessee Titans to decide what to do for their number one pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Many predictions have been rattled off pinning several potential directions for the Titans to take ahead of their franchise-changing pick. In such an interesting draft class to unpack, Tennessee has far from a shoo-in selection at number one and the front office will be taking their time to ensure they make the best decision on the board.
But according to some insider reports, the Titans could have their eyes on an early favorite for their number-one pick in April's draft.
According to ESPN's Turron Davenport and Jeremy Fowler, sources have indicated that Miami quarterback Cam Ward is the most likely pick for the Titans if they remain with the number one pick.
"If the Titans decide not to trade back, Carter, Hunter, Sanders and Ward are the most likely prospects to be the first pick, and team sources have indicated to ESPN that Ward would likely be the pick if the Titans stay put," Davenport and Fowler wrote.
A trade has been well within the initial discussion of how the Titans could approach the top of this draft, but without a package to blow away the front office currently on the table, Tennessee could be becoming increasingly comfortable with sticking and picking their next quarterback of the future.
Ward has seemingly begun to set himself apart from the crowd of quarterbacks in recent weeks, and it's easy to see the appeal. The Miami signal caller finished with an impressive campaign in 2024 with 4,313 passing yards on a 67.2% completion rate, 39 touchdowns, and seven interceptions through 13 games.
The Titans have clear questions to shake out at their quarterback position this offseason, and a certified way of addressing those would be to take a swing on the top signal caller prospect in the draft.
While Ward isn't quite a no-fail option, as rarely any quarterback is coming out of the draft, he may provide the highest ceiling of anyone on the table, and might just be the best bet the Titans have in getting back to contention as quickly as possible.
The 2025 NFL Draft will go down on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
