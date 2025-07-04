Analyst Slams Titans Defensive Coordinator
Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is entering his second season with the team, where he hopes to develop his unit a little more than he did last year.
While the Titans surrendered the second-fewest yards in the league, they allowed the third-most points with only the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers giving up more.
Pro Football Network writer Jacob Infante conducted a ranking of all 32 defensive coordinators in the league. Wilson came in at No. 27.
"Dennard Wilson is in his second season as the defensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans. It’s still very early in his tenure as a defensive play caller, so a ranking this low is more a result of his unproven status as a defense’s head guy," Infante wrote.
"Wilson’s Titans finished 22nd in PFSN’s Defense+ rating last year, with a lack of significant pressure and sacks hurting them up front. They allowed the third-most points in the league, though allowing the second-fewest yards in the NFL is a very encouraging sign."
The only people ranked below Wilson were Nick Rallis (Arizona Cardinals), Ejiro Evero (Carolina Panthers), Terrell Williams (New England Patriots), Kelvin Sheppard (Detroit Lions) and Anthony Campanile (Jacksonville Jaguars).
The big reason behind the Titans giving up so many points while allowing so few yards has a lot to do with the offense's turnover issues. Tennessee gave the ball way too much in 2024, allowing the Titans to give the team shorter fields, leading to more scoring opportunities for opposing offenses.
Therefore, the metric is a bit skewed. The Titans would look a lot better if they were able to force teams to gain more yards against them.
That being said, the Titans have a lot of question marks on defense when it comes to personnel, so the team needs to ensure the right players are on the field to help Wilson's vision come to life.
