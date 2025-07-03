Titans Land Top Defensive Prospect in Mock Draft
The Tennessee Titans are expected to have a dynamic rookie class this season, which is led by No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.
Ward is expected to have an immediate impact as the team's starting quarterback in his rookie season, but there are other stars that could come down the pipeline.
Building through the draft is how teams go from bad to good, so they will need to follow this year's class with another strong group of rookies in 2026. That could start with Clemson pass rusher T.J. Parker, who was chosen with the No. 3 overall pick in ESPN analyst Matt Miller's mock draft.
"Tennessee has long needed a premier edge rusher, and Parker is definitely that. Not only did the 6-foot-3, 265-pound junior have 11 sacks last season, but he also forced six fumbles," Miller wrote.
"He would be an ideal fit in the Titans' 3-4 base defense thanks to his ability to play in space and rush from multiple alignments. His quickness off the corner is the best in the class when watching last season's tape. While the Titans could use offensive help, Parker is the defensive menace they desire."
The only players taken before Parker are his Clemson teammate Cade Klubnik and offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, who protected Ward last season at Miami. The other players to round out the top five were Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. and Ohio State defensive back Caleb Downs.
There is a lot of football to be played this fall in both the collegiate and pro ranks. That will affect not only where the Titans will pick in the draft, but it will also change which players could be available to them.
The 2026 NFL Draft is set to take place in Pittsburgh, PA.
