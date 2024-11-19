Analyst: Titans WR Deserves Contract Extension
The Tennessee Titans have spent a lot of investments at the wide receiver position, signing Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd over the offseason.
They also made a move to trade DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs, and that has opened the door for Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to have a larger role in the offense.
Bleacher Report believes Westbrook-Ikhine, a free agent at the end of the year, is worthy of a contract extension from the Titans.
"The 27-year-old has quietly been one of Tennessee's more dependable receivers in recent weeks. Sunday's touchdown marked his fifth in his last six games, and he came into Week 11 providing a 107.2 quarterback rating when targeted," Bleacher Report writes. "Tennessee needs to surround its quarterback—whoever it may be—with talent in 2025. The midseason trade of DeAndre Hopkins opened the door for Calvin Ridley to become the Titans' new No. 1 receiver, and he'll be a big piece of the passing attack moving forward. Westbrook-Ikhine continues to show that he deserves to be a part of Tennessee's future puzzle too."
So far this season, Westrbook-Ikhine has 15 catches for 256 yards and five touchdowns, including a 98-yard score in the team's Week 11 loss against the Minnesota Vikings.
Westbrook-Ikhine is one of the longest-tenured players on the team, having been on the roster since the 2020 campaign as an undrafted free agent. He has always found a way to see the field in every year of his career and he has been consistent throughout his time with the Titans.
If Westbrook-Ikhine continues to play well, he may generate interest from other teams around the league, but the Titans should be the first to offer him a contract for 2025 and potentially beyond.
Westbrook-Ikhine and the Titans are facing off against the Houston Texans in Week 12.
