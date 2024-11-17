Titans Score Wild 98-Yard Touchdown
The Tennessee Titans offense was nowhere to be found for nearly three quarters of Week 11's home matchup against the Minnesota Vikings before receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine made one of the plays of the year.
The Titans appeared set for another quick punt while being backed up at their own two-yard line trailing 16-3, but Will Levis stayed calm in the pocket and unloaded a deep shot down the right sideline to Westbrook-Ikhine, who caught it in stride for a massive 98-yard touchdown. The highlight marked the longest scoring play in the league so far this season.
Take a look at the play:
Westbrook-Ikhine caught a touchdown in four straight games from Week 6 through Week 9. His scoring streak ended in Week 10's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers but it's safe to say he quickly made up for it against Minnesota. He entered the matchup with 13 catches for 139 yards and four scores.
The Titans nearly had another big touchdown -- this time a 51-yard score from Calvin Ridley -- on the next drive, but an illegal formation took the points off the board.
After the Titans traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs before the deadline, the reps for Westbrook-Ikhine were naturally going to increase.
"D Hop is a great teammate for us, obviously a really good player, too," Westbrook-Ikhine said. "So there's shoes to fill. There are guys that need to step up. That's how the league goes, so it's tough. I feel like over the last couple of years, it was fun to get to know him, play with him. For me as a kid, growing up and in college, I loved watching play, so tough to hear that news. But I've been in the league now going on five years I kind of know just part of the business, unfortunately."
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!