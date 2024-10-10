Analyst: Titans' Will Levis in Danger of Being Benched
The Tennessee Titans were hoping to see a big second-year leap from quarterback Will Levis. Unfortunately, they've seen him go through a sophomore slump instead.
In four games this season, although he was injured fairly early in the fourth game of the year, Levis has completed 68.4 percent of his pass attempts for 604 yards, four touchdowns, and six interceptions.
Clearly, there are concerns about turnovers. He has not taken care of the football well so far this year. However, he's also a second-year quarterback.
All of that being said, his struggles have led to some calls for him to be benched.
Lou Scataglia of NFL Spin Zone has listed Levis as one of the three quarterbacks who are at risk of being benched approaching Week 6 action.
"Will Levis has been awful this year for the Tennessee Titans and is also dealing with a brand-new coaching staff. First-year head coach Brian Callahan really doesn't have any reason to stick with Levis if he can't improve, as he was not with the organization when they drafted Levis in 2023. He's thrown six interceptions and only four touchdowns," Scataglia wrote.
Benching Levis would be a very bold move. After taking him with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, giving up on him so quickly in favor of a quarterback like Mason Rudolph may not be a wise choice.
Clearly, Rudolph would not be a long-term option for the Titans. Letting Levis start and keep playing through his issues to see if he can come out the other side would be the right move.
Tennessee isn't going to be a Super Bowl contender this season. They need to know what they're dealing with at quarterback before heading into the offseason. Stashing Levis on the bench would not give them those answers.
If he were to continue struggling throughout the rest of the season, the Titans could then consider using a high draft pick on a quarterback or trying to sign or trade for a replacement.
All of that being said, the panic meter is rising in Tennessee. Fans are upset with the way Levis has played and are running out of patience. But, from a franchise perspective, the Titans should refrain from letting the public frustration make them give up on a player too soon.
