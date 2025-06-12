Anything Can Happen for Titans in 2025
There's a lot of speculation as to how the Tennessee Titans will respond after finishing with the league's worst record this past season.
The team has a new quarterback in Cam Ward, and that is the main reason behind the unpredictability leading into the season. His performance will likely dictate how the Titans finish in the standings.
CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin sees a world where the Titans could compete for a playoff spot with Ward under center.
"The big-play bravado of rookie Cam Ward, coupled with savviness from vets like Tony Pollard, Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett, launches Tennessee into wild-card territory out of the wide-open AFC South," Benjamin wrote.
Rookie quarterbacks like Jayden Daniels and C.J. Stroud have taken their team to the playoffs in recent years, and Ward could be the next to join that list. However, it's far from a guarantee.
There's also a scenario where the Titans remain among the worst teams in the league, and it's likely all dependent on how well Ward plays.
"Ward is splashy but just as reckless as predecessor Will Levis, once again forcing coach Brian Callahan to produce answers he doesn't have, and Tennessee's occasionally scrappy defense can't pick up the slack," Benjamin wrote.
The Titans are bringing Ward in slowly but surely in hopes that he will contribute in his rookie season. He hasn't been named the starter yet, but he will have an opportunity to prove himself worthy of the role during minicamp and training camp next month.
The Titans took Ward with the top selection in April's draft with the hope he would be the face of the franchise someday, and if that happens to be sooner rather than later, that's good news for Tennessee.
