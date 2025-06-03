Falcons Sign Former Titans Safety
A former Tennessee Titans defensive back has landed a new NFL contract this offseason.
The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that they have signed former Titans safety Josh Thompson to a deal while releasing safety Benny Sapp III in a corresponding move.
Atlanta had signed Thompson to a deal in Aug. 2024. He participated in training camp with the Falcons but was waived prior to the start of the season.
Thompson made his NFL debut as a rookie with the Titans during the 2022 season after going undrafted following a five-year career with the Texas Longhorns. He appeared in six games for Tennessee as a rookie, seeing all of his action come exclusively on special teams.
The Jacksonville Jaguars originally signed Thompson to an undrafted free agent deal in 2022. He signed with Jacksonville's practice squad prior to the regular season but the Titans eventually swooped in and added him to the active roster on Oct. 18, 2022. He made his NFL debut four days later in a Week 7 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Upon arriving to Tennessee, Thompson talked about having already built relationships with some of his new Titan teammates.
"I know some guys during training, Senior Bowl, like Malik (Willis), Roger (McCreary), I know all those guys," Thompson said in 2022 after signing with the Titans. "So them being there for me, being a mentor even though we are the same age just getting me adjusted to the system."
" ... Obviously it happened fast, so I kind of just try to adjust to it, make whatever counts and get here, learn the system. It feels weird just coming from a different team, joining a new team, but everybody right here they make you feel like family right when you walk in."
