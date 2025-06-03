Titans Happy to Have Cam Ward
The Tennessee Titans are beginning to build themselves around Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft.
Ward is working hard during OTAs to get on the same page with his teammates, and he's been successful with that.
"I would say just the biggest thing I do is just talk to them whether it's in the locker room or when we get a chance to meet up outside the facility," Ward said via ESPN insider Turron Davenport.
"Not everything got to be about football, but when we walk into the building, we know it's all business."
Ward is getting to know his teammates, and they like what they see from their quarterback.
"I think he's a great player and a great pick for the team," Titans right tackle JC Latham said via Davenport.
"He has an immense amount of talent, shows up every day ready to work with the right attitude to hold himself accountable, and holds himself to a standard that a lot of people can learn from."
Not only is Ward impressing his teammates, but his coaches as well. Offensive coordinator Nick Holz explained how Ward's consistency is making things run smooth during the offseason.
"He's got that kind of cool, calm confidence and kind of comes across as the same guy we met in the predraft meetings and the visits," Holz said via Davenport.
"It's authentic, it's who he is."
The Titans saw Ward as a player the team can build around, and while there is a chance that things may not click right off the bat, the team trusts that he will is the right player to have as a franchise quarterback moving forward.
Ward and the Titans will have a mandatory minicamp from June 10-12.
