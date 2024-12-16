Brian Callahan's Seat Gets Hotter for Titans
Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan is glossing over the film on another loss after falling to his former Cincinnati Bengals team 37-27 in Week 15 at Nissan Stadium.
The loss marks the 11th for the Titans this season, giving them a 3-11 mark, which is only one game back of the worst record in the league.
Even though Callahan just arrived in Tennessee in January, he may not get a second year if the team continues to struggle at this rate.
Callahan was hired by the Titans to start a new era for the franchise in hopes of moving forward, but his hiring has had the opposite effect. The Titans have struggled mightily this season, only winning one game by more than one score.
In the losses, the Titans' product on the field has simply been lackluster. They haven't grown or developed and appear to be going backwards instead of forwards. Sometimes that's how coaches operate with new teams, but it's clear that the Titans need a new spark this offseason. Perhaps that spark is firing Callahan.
Firing Callahan doesn't have to happen in order for the Titans to get back on track, but it would certainly be a wakeup call for the team and it would be a sign from the higher-ups that this season hasn't been acceptable for the standard the franchise sets itself to.
The Titans should only fire Callahan if they had a better replacement lined up, and that may not be the case, but the first season in his tenure has proven to be an unsuccessful one.
Callahan will have three more weeks to prove himself, but he isn't building a strong case if he ends the season on a massive losing streak.
Callahan and the Titans return to action in Week 16 against the Indianapolis Colts.
