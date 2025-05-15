Cam Ward, Calvin Ridley Going Viral at Titans Practice
There's ample excitement in Nashville for the Tennessee Titans, even if the NFL doesn't think so after giving the team no primetime games.
Look no further than the reaction a simple video on X received from the official Titans account of rookie quarterback Cam Ward connecting with receiver Calvin Ridley during passing drills.
A routine pitch-and-catch for some, but a potential budding relationship for Ward and Ridley, the latter of whom once again fixes to be the team's No. 1 receiver in 2025. Fans recognized the significance of the pair getting their first reps in together and acted accordingly on social media.
Developing an early chemistry with Ward could potentially make things smoother for Ridley and the Titans offense in 2025 but the rookie quarterback has to go out and prove he's comfortable first.
Ridley was vocal about his frustrations during last year's dreadful 3-14 season. A few days after Week 6's 20-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts last season, Ridley explained why he a NSFW postgame rant when speaking to the media.
"I think I was more frustrated about losing, not really helping in the beginning or anything," Ridley said, per Paul Kuharsky. "I wasn't frustrated with coaches or players or anything. I just want to help us lose if we're gonna lose. That's all I was trying to say. When you're frustrated, it just comes out. I mean, I was mad, but I wasn't frustrated at my teammates or anything. I'm just frustrated with losing. I want to win. I want to be a part of winning. We got a good team. We should be winning. That's how I feel. And the emotions came out. But I believe in my team. myself, my coaches and everything."
In his first season with Tennessee, Ridley started 14 of 17 games while finishing with 64 catches for 1,017 yards and four touchdowns.
The Titans will open up the regular season on the road against the Denver Broncos in Week 1.
