Titans Must Make Cam Ward Comfortable
The Tennessee Titans are hoping to make Cam Ward's transition to the NFL as smooth as possible.
That's what worked for C.J. Stroud and Jayden Daniels, the last two Offensive Rookies of the Year. Both Stroud and Daniels brought their respective teams playoff victories in their rookie seasons, and the Titans hope Ward can replicate that success.
The same also worked for Joe Burrow, who worked with Titans head coach Brian Callahan while he was the offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals.
"One of the things that we did really well in Cincinnati for Joe when he first got there is we were really intentional about making his first year in the NFL feel like Year 3 at LSU," Callahan told ESPN insider Turron Davenport in January.
"Let's make him feel as comfortable as possible in his first year as an NFL player."
Ward admits that he feels comfortable with the start of how things have gone in rookie minicamp.
"It's been the same route concepts," Ward said after rookie minicamp via Davenport.
"A little bit different footwork, but that all comes with time and preparation. I got two good coaches who continue to motivate me every day in coach Callahan and [quarterbacks] coach Bo [Hardegree], so I think I got a good group of guys around me to help."
Ward needs to make subtle progress, and if he can do that, it will put the Titans in a great position moving forward.
"Start small," Callahan said via Davenport.
"Every day you're trying to get a little bit better than you were the day before and you put the work in and try to get there and you correct mistakes as they come up. The key is once you make one, you correct it and ideally don't make it again."
Ward and the Titans will continue to develop going into OTA's later this month.
