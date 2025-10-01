Titans Tallying More Turnovers than Touchdowns
At 0-4, the optics really couldn't get any worse for a Tennessee Titans team without any real sense of direction or progression. Yet somehow, when you read the fine print, things appear even worse than they do on the surface.
Through the first four games of the 2025 season, the Titans have turned the ball over a total of five frustrating times. Cam Ward's interception last week, amidst the team's shutout loss on the road to the Houston Texans, rounded the number off at the half-decade mark.
In comparison, Tennessee's offense has only generated three total touchdowns. One more turnover, and the Titans would have doubled their scoring mark with giveaways an entire quarter into the year.
The dire statistic was highlighted on X (Twitter) by The Athletic's NFL Insider Dianna Russini, to the disgruntled tune of more than 100,000 views.
Fittingly accompanying the post is head coach Brian Callahan who has come under serious fire from all corners - both fans and analysts - in the disastrous wake of the Titans loss to Houston. The drop represented Tennessee's first shutout defeat since 2019, drawing Callahan's composite record at the Titans' helm to 3-18. Last season's 3-14 finish was bad enough, but after the franchise spent all offseason promising improvements in the form of young talent and ongoing development, their historically bad start is a searing indicator that the core issue goes beyond the team itself.
That isn't to say that the roster doesn't have its own problems. The Titans' receiving core, for example, led by the handsomely paid veteran Calvin Ridley, has done little to nothing to help Ward navigate his woes as a rookie signal caller in the NFL. In fact, Ward's only two touchdown passes have both gone to Elic Ayomanor, a fellow rookie and, among the Titans' many expected options, one of the more unexpected suitors to take the reins.
Now, with two more road games on the docket, against the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders, respectively, before the Titans head back home to try and improve on their poor reputation in front of a home crowd, the road seems to only get rougher.
Whether or not the Titans squeak out a win during that stretch - which would take an apparent miracle - is irrelevant to the increasingly urgent fact that the franchise needs to make a change.
The struggles start at the top.
