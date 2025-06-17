Titans Rookie Receivers Making Their Mark
The Tennessee Titans knew they needed to add some talented wide receivers to help quarterback Cam Ward in his rookie season.
They made sure to add a couple of options in Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor in the fourth round of the draft while also signing Ward's collegiate receiver Xavier Restrepo in undrafted free agency.
Team reporter Jim Wyatt liked what he saw from the rookies during the Titans minicamp.
"I think Ayomanor and Dike are going to help the team this fall, and I'm not ruling out Restrepo being in the mix in some fashion either, whether it's WR6 or WR7, or starting out on the practice squad," Wyatt wrote.
"Ayomonor and Dike each had seven catches in the open practices, while Restrepo had 11, which led all receivers in the open practices."
Restrepo's chemistry with Ward that he built last season at Miami certainly gives him an advantage as an undrafted free agent. His chances of making the team are likely better than a normal undrafted wide receiver, and his impact and presence are felt already.
There are 13 receivers on the roster, and only half will make the team out of training camp, so that hurts his chances of being chosen for the team. That being said, he is putting his best foot forward, and the Titans certainly appreciate those efforts.
As for Dike and Ayomanor, there is a good chance that at least one, if not both, of them will end up in the starting lineup this season at some point. Drafting two players of the same position can be tricky, especially if both of them were taken in the same round.
Having this many rookie receivers on the roster sparks competition, and the Titans hope that will bring the best out of them this season.
