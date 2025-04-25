Cam Ward Gets Emotional After Titans Pick
The Tennessee Titans made things official with Miami quarterback Cam Ward by choosing him with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
After weeks of rumors linking Ward to the Titans, the speculation ended at the top of the draft when NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced that he would be the No. 1 overall pick.
After he was chosen, Ward spoke on the ESPN broadcast crying with reporter Molly McGrath.
Ward has been through a lot on his road to the NFL. He didn't receive a single FBS offer out of high school in the class of 2020, but found his way at Incarnate Word, an FCS school in San Antonio.
After two years at Incarnate Word, Ward found his way into FBS by moving to Washington State. He could have been eligible for the draft after the 2023 season, but he opted to transfer to Miami in hopes of raising his draft stock, and he did just that.
Now, Ward will take that work ethic an apply it to turning around the Titans, who were in position to take him at No. 1 overall because of their 3-14 record last season.
