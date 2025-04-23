Cam Ward Likes Titans Offense
The Tennessee Titans will soon add their quarterback Cam Ward into the mix after making him the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and the offense will look to improve.
Those improvements may not come immediately, but they could have a large impact in the long run.
Ward spoke with team reporter Jim Wyatt about how he looks to fit in the team's offense.
"I think I'd fit in good," Ward said of the Titans via Wyatt. "Coach Callahan's offense, what he did with (Bengals QB) Joe Burrow his first year. … Getting a chance to meet with those guys, a lot of (the offense) translates to what I did at Miami this past year. I think if I ended up there it would be plug-and-play, just have to learn some new terminology, some new protections. But I think we'd be good."
"(There's) a lot of speed over there (in Tennessee), they don't get enough credit for it. They revamped the o-line, which I think is going to be a real good o-line this year, the overall team they have… Calvin Ridley is one of the best route runners in the game, has a great personality. Van Jefferson is an elite vet receiver."
"I think the quarterback there is going to be surrounded by some good weapons, and I just hope I'm that guy."
The Titans offense was hoping to get an upgrade after the hiring of Callahan after all of his success with Burrow as the offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals. However, Will Levis' injuries and turnovers disallowed that from happening, causing the Titans to plummet to the bottom of the standings.
While being the worst team in the league was never the goal, the Titans can now take advantage by getting a true upgrade at quarterback.
