Cam Ward Stresses Importance in Titans Offense
The Tennessee Titans are building their offense around rookie quarterback Cam Ward, who was recently named the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Ward is an important part of the offense, but he will have to work with some of the supporting cast members around him in order to help the unit grow.
Arguably the most important player to work with for Ward is No. 1 wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who recorded over 1,000 yards in his first year with Tennessee.
"It's been good with (Ridley), especially a vet who's had a decent amount of stops who's produced at every stop," Ward said in an interview after OTAs.
"For him to hear my feedback on what I what and I gotta hear his, cause at the end of the day, if I'm not clicking, he not clicking, we're the two main pieces. So we just gotta listen to each other and continue to build that chemistry."
Ridley is a veteran in the league after being taken by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Learning how to play with a new quarterback isn't a foreign concept for Ridley, who has played with Matt Ryan, Trevor Lawrence, Will Levis and Mason Rudolph over the past few seasons.
Now, Ward is being added to the list of Ridley's quarterbacks, and the veteran wideout is doing whatever it takes to get on the same page as his rookie signal caller.
Ward has to learn how to play with a bunch of different wide receivers, but Ridley is perhaps his most important. If the two of them can get on the same page ahead of the season, the Titans will look like a much better team in 2025.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!