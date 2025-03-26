Browns Adding Competition for Titans Top QB Prospect
With the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, many believe the Tennessee Titans will select quarterback Cam Ward.
After the blue-chip passer made significant impressions on everyone who attended the Miami Hurricanes Pro Day on Monday, Adam Schefter reported the Titans would be holding a private workout with Ward soon.
This morning, the big-time draft prospect attended an extra workout to provide another look at his abilities, but it wasn't with the Titans.
Per an X post from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns held the private workout with Ward on Wednesday morning. Of course, Cleveland holds the second overall pick on April 24, following Tennessee at the top of the first round.
Without question, the Titans could stand firm, denying any trade requests between now and when the first selection is announced on Day One of the NFL Draft, and select Ward. Given his Pro Day performance, this outcome seems increasingly likely.
However, the Browns whiffed on Russell Wilson this week, the veteran quarterback signing instead with the New York Giants. Although Cleveland traded with Kenny Pickett, it seems unlikely the former Eagles and Steelers quarterback would be handed the keys to the Browns offense ahead of the 2025-26 season.
Could the Browns attempt to trade up to the first overall pick? Would Tennessee swap the top selection? If so, what type of package would it take for the Titans to give up the No. 1 overall pick and slide down to the second spot?
Could that conversation be rendered moot as Tennessee selects a player like Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter at No. 1 instead of Ward?
Expect the 'what if's' to continue through April 24.
